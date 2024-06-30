SynOPS: Harnessing ocean data for climate, safety and sustainability

HYDERABAD: Oceans hold a key to how climate and weather systems work across the world. Apart from that, the seas also offer a means of livelihood and a line of defence against intruders.

To gather and study real-time information and data on ocean conditions, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) inaugurated the Synergistic Ocean Observation Prediction Services (SynOPS), touted to be the first-of-its-kind facility in the world, in February.

It observes and monitors the ocean conditions and the data collected is translated to provide as many as 13 services, including marine fisheries advisory (potential fishing zone + tuna fishing advisories), early tsunami warnings, storm surge warnings, coral bleaching alerts, marine heatwave advisory services, ocean services for Pacific islands, ocean state forecast, water quality nowcast system and multi-hazard vulnerability mapping. The modelling systems also describe the past, present and future state of the ocean at appropriate spatial and temporal resolutions.

The data collected through in situ ocean sensors and remote sensing, which is modelled and analysed through 2D and 3D projections, is leveraged to provide multiple sets of information on oceanic conditions such as sea surface currents, sea surface temperatures, windspeed, oil spill trajectory and the El Nino-La Nina conditions.

The early warning system monitors real-time data from over 400 seismic stations across the globe to monitor earthquakes in the ocean. The services were extended to various groups including the Indian Navy, Coast Guards and 26 nations along the Indian Ocean.