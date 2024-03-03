Hyderabad's lac bangles receive GI tag

HYDERABAD: In a testament to heritage and craftsmanship, the lac bangles from the city were conferred the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Union government on Saturday, making it the 17th product from the state to receive the recognition.

The lac bangles, crafted from lacquer derived from resin, undergo a meticulous process like being melted in furnaces before being embellished with crystals, beads or mirrors. The journey towards obtaining the GI tag started 18 months ago when the Crescent Handicrafts Artisans Welfare Association (CHAWA) filed an application in June 2022. With support from the state government’s Industry and Commerce department, the application was approved, as a mark of acknowledgement of the city’s bangle artisans.

Steeped in history, the lac bangles from Laad Bazaar hold a cherished place in Hyderabad’s cultural tapestry, dating back to the era of the Qutb Shahis and the Nizams. Generations of artisans have honed their skills in the intricate art of bangle making, preserving and evolving this cherished tradition over time.

‘Catalyst for the artisans’

CHAWA president Mohammad Hisamuddin said the GI tag serves as a catalyst to uphold uncompromising quality standards and foster innovation in design among the 6,000-plus artisan families. It is a moment of great pride, he opined, adding that the recognition also carries a great responsibility. “Our lac bangles are known for their intricate patterns. The way the artisans etch out the designs from crystals is remarkable, and the palettes and designs keep evolving over time,” remarked Hisamuddin, who has been in the craft for over 30 years now.

Subhajit Saha, GI agent for the applicant, said that a unique logo has been designed to associate the craft and build a connection with the customers. “We hope that the GI recognition brings in more curiosity among buyers and spur the demand and sales of the bangles in the market, which, in turn will help the artisans get a higher return for their hard work,” he added.