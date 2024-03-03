Just a click away: Forest Department's new app to identify species of butterflies in Kerala

KOCHI: On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, the forest department will unveil a mobile application to help identify various species of butterflies in the Western Ghats on Sunday. The application has been developed by Idukki Government Engineering College in association with the divisional forest office (DFO) at Mankulam.

The forests under the Mankulam division, which have been included in the Unesco World Heritage list, are considered a treasure house of biodiversity.

“Around 265 of the 336 species of butterflies found in Kerala have been spotted in Mankulam. In an attempt to create awareness on the rich biodiversity, we have developed an application that will help identify more than 300 species of butterflies endemic to the Western Ghats. The application has been developed to explore the possibilities of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence,” said Mankulam DFO Subhash KB.