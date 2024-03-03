Kakinada girls aim to break world record in reciting periodic table

VIJAYAWADA : In the small village of Veldurthi, nestled in Pithapuram mandal of Kakinada district, two young girls are aiming to etch their names into the annals of history by achieving a world record in reciting the periodic table.

Somu Revathi and Yelugubanti Nandini, both eighth-grade students at Zilla Parishad High School in P Donthamuru village, come from humble backgrounds and are poised to make history under the guidance of their English teacher, Prasad Ganta, known as Bendapudi Prasad. Their journey began after stumbling upon a viral video showcasing another girl’s record-breaking recitation of the periodic table in a mere 22 seconds. Inspired by this feat, Revathi and Nandini embarked on their own quest for glory with ambition under the mentorship of Prasad.

Together, they memorised all 118 elements, employing simple techniques. “The journey towards breaking the world record in reciting the periodic table has been challenging yet immensely rewarding,” shared Revathi, daughter of a shopkeeper. “It’s not just about setting a record; it’s about proving that with dedication and guidance, anything is possible,” she said.