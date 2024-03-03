Kakinada girls aim to break world record in reciting periodic table

VIJAYAWADA : In the small village of Veldurthi, nestled in Pithapuram mandal of Kakinada district, two young girls are aiming to etch their names into the annals of history by achieving a world record in reciting the periodic table.
Somu Revathi and Yelugubanti Nandini, both eighth-grade students at Zilla Parishad High School in P Donthamuru village, come from humble backgrounds and are poised to make history under the guidance of their English teacher, Prasad Ganta, known as Bendapudi Prasad. Their journey began after stumbling upon a viral video showcasing another girl’s record-breaking recitation of the periodic table in a mere 22 seconds. Inspired by this feat, Revathi and Nandini embarked on their own quest for glory with ambition under the mentorship of Prasad.
Together, they memorised all 118 elements, employing simple techniques. “The journey towards breaking the world record in reciting the periodic table has been challenging yet immensely rewarding,” shared Revathi, daughter of a shopkeeper. “It’s not just about setting a record; it’s about proving that with dedication and guidance, anything is possible,” she said.
Yelugubanti Nandini, the daughter of a daily labourer, emphasised, “Reciting the periodic table in record time is a testament to our perseverance and hard work. We aspire to inspire other students, especially those in rural areas, to dream big and pursue excellence.”
The friendly competition between the duo spurred remarkable progress. Revathi, aided by Pranayama exercises to enhance lung capacity, managed to recite the periodic table in a remarkable 20.9 seconds. Not to be outdone, Nandini rose to the challenge, achieving the feat in 21 seconds.
District officials have been astounded by the girls’ performances, recognising the untapped potential of students from rural areas and government schools. Prasad, along with Science teacher Suresh Kumar, buoyed by the girls’ success, hopes their achievement will inspire other students facing similar circumstances, instilling confidence.
Speaking to TNIE, Prasad Ganta remarked, “Their dedication exemplifies the latent potential within every student, irrespective of their background. I am confident that they will not only break records but also pave the way for countless others to unlock their potential.”