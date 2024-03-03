Meet ACP Jayveer Gadhvi who has created a sanctuary for abandoned bulls and cows in Gujarat

GUJARAT: In the heart of Keshod, Gujarat beats a soul as vibrant as the blossoming gardens he tends: Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayveer Gadhvi (57), a man whose commitment to justice extends far beyond the confines of his official duties. With tenderness and unwavering compassion, he weaves a tapestry of kindness, nurturing not only the human spirit but also the creatures, including abandoned bulls and cows that share our world. His compassionate soul has relentlessly cared for the mute beings for over 20 years now.
Born in the humble village of Muli, Jayveer Gadhvi’s journey from a young graduate to a beacon of hope is a testament to his unwavering dedication. Armed with a thirst for knowledge, he embarked on a path that led him from the hallowed halls of academia to the front lines of law enforcement. Yet, amidst the rigors of his career, it is his tender heart that sets him apart.
In the bustling streets of Keshod where he was posted and, where the clamour of life intertwines with the quiet suffering of forgotten souls, Jayveer Gadhvi found his calling. Moved by the sight of a cow consuming plastic, he embarked on a noble mission to create a sanctuary for these gentle creatures.
Thus, the Gaushala was born, a haven where abandoned bulls and cows, suffering in silence, find solace amidst the chaos of the world.
Gadhvi, speaking of his heartfelt mission, shares, “I’ve created a sanctuary for our bovine friends, a “Gaushala” (Cow shed), on a vacant lot in Keshod. Here, we offer a haven to abandoned bulls and cows. Presently, we are the proud caretakers of nearly 35-40 bulls and 10-12 cows. We provide them with nourishment twice daily, as well as medical care and sustenance for those animals wandering without a home or in ill health.” The Gaushala established by Gadhvi has provided shelter and fodder for thousands of stray animals.
Yet, Gadhvi’s benevolence does not end there. He extended his compassion beyond animals and birds to include his fellow humans in need.
Adjacent to the gaushala, his brainchild, lies a slum grappling with a desperate need for clean water. Its inhabitants once traversed great distances merely for a sip, precious time slipping through their fingers.
Witnessing their hardship, Gadhvi took decisive action. He fervently advocated, presenting to local authorities the necessity of accessible taps. Moved by his impassioned plea, they heeded, and soon, a dozen taps emerged, akin to life-giving springs, delivering the invaluable gift of water to those awaiting hopefully.
Jayveer Gadhvi ardently nurtures both humanity and the natural world, committing himself to cultivating vibrant gardens wherever his duty as a police officer leads.
Embracing his role in Keshod, he has tenderly sown over 500 rose saplings that have been meticulously arranged into a magnificent assortment of eight distinct varieties, adorning the once barren premises of the Keshod Police Station. This transformation has culminated in the creation of a sanctuary, now thriving with 200 flourishing trees.
As retirement approaches within the next year, his goal becomes vividly defined. “I aim to establish an institution dedicated to aiding underprivileged children and orphans, while also providing a secure sanctuary for animals and birds. This envisioned space will be a beacon of hope and compassion, offering nurturing care akin to a protective shelter.”