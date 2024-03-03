Meet ACP Jayveer Gadhvi who has created a sanctuary for abandoned bulls and cows in Gujarat

GUJARAT: In the heart of Keshod, Gujarat beats a soul as vibrant as the blossoming gardens he tends: Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayveer Gadhvi (57), a man whose commitment to justice extends far beyond the confines of his official duties. With tenderness and unwavering compassion, he weaves a tapestry of kindness, nurturing not only the human spirit but also the creatures, including abandoned bulls and cows that share our world. His compassionate soul has relentlessly cared for the mute beings for over 20 years now.

Born in the humble village of Muli, Jayveer Gadhvi’s journey from a young graduate to a beacon of hope is a testament to his unwavering dedication. Armed with a thirst for knowledge, he embarked on a path that led him from the hallowed halls of academia to the front lines of law enforcement. Yet, amidst the rigors of his career, it is his tender heart that sets him apart.

In the bustling streets of Keshod where he was posted and, where the clamour of life intertwines with the quiet suffering of forgotten souls, Jayveer Gadhvi found his calling. Moved by the sight of a cow consuming plastic, he embarked on a noble mission to create a sanctuary for these gentle creatures.

Thus, the Gaushala was born, a haven where abandoned bulls and cows, suffering in silence, find solace amidst the chaos of the world.

Gadhvi, speaking of his heartfelt mission, shares, “I’ve created a sanctuary for our bovine friends, a “Gaushala” (Cow shed), on a vacant lot in Keshod. Here, we offer a haven to abandoned bulls and cows. Presently, we are the proud caretakers of nearly 35-40 bulls and 10-12 cows. We provide them with nourishment twice daily, as well as medical care and sustenance for those animals wandering without a home or in ill health.” The Gaushala established by Gadhvi has provided shelter and fodder for thousands of stray animals.

Yet, Gadhvi’s benevolence does not end there. He extended his compassion beyond animals and birds to include his fellow humans in need.