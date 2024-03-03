Meet Jharkhand's Father Benedict Kujoor who has helped several hockey aspirants to dream big

JHARKHAND: Father Benedict Kujoor, a dedicated schoolteacher from Jharkhand, found himself unable to pursue his hockey dreams professionally due to a lack of resources and proper guidance. Nevertheless, he channelled his passion for the sport into providing free hockey training to underprivileged children in his school. Remarkably, five of his students, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Sushma Kumari, Alka Dungdung, and Deepika Soreng, have risen to represent their country internationally, while over fifty others have excelled at state level competitions.
“I trained these girls. who, due to their dedication and hard work, have reached this position and are making the nation proud,” says Father Benedict, now 52 years old. Not only that, one can find his students at each and every hockey centre across the state, where they are excelling on the turf besides their studies, he says.
Kujoor’s journey into hockey began humbly though, as he learned the sport by observing his elder brothers and fellow villagers play. Despite facing financial challenges that thwarted his own ambitions, he tirelessly worked to empower disadvantaged youth, funding their nutritional needs and crafting hockey sticks out of bamboo.
Though his own opportunities were limited, Father Benedict was determined to ignite a passion for hockey among his students. Upon joining Karngaguri Primary School in Simdega as a primary teacher in 2000, he took a revolutionary step, making hockey sticks, along with school bags, compulsory for every child entering the school. Since then, he has dedicated one hour before and after school each day to train the children.
His goal was clear: to ensure that even the poorest and most marginalized child could aspire to reach the pinnacle of hockey success.
“It shook me from inside, and I decided to do something so that even the poor and the downtrodden children could reach the top in the field of hockey. Initially, I had to do a lot of hard work to convince the parents and the children as well, to give some time to hockey also, and asked them to send their children with hockey sticks made of bamboo or wood as they could not afford a professional hockey stick,” said Kujoor. Though it started on a very small scale, its scope expanded over time. Despite initial resistance, Kujoor’s dedication gradually won over parents and students alike, and soon, every child in the school, regardless of gender, was wielding a hockey stick.
Drawing from his own experiences and skills learned in his village, Kujoor imparted the fundamentals of hockey to his students. However, he lamented the lack of infrastructure and guidance in his own upbringing that prevented him from pursuing the sport professionally. Nevertheless, Kujoor’s coaching bore fruit as his students began to excel in local tournaments. Their success caught the attention of officials and coaches at the newly established Hockey Centre in Simdega, leading to further opportunities and recognition for the priest’s protégés.
“Officials and coaches at the Hockey centre were impressed with the dedication of my students, and they started giving them a place at the centre. Gradually, I succeeded in encouraging my students and their parents to opt for hockey as a career, which further helped them to get a place in Hockey centres in other districts across the state,” said the school teacher.
Many of his students have not only achieved success on the field but also secured coveted government jobs through sports quotas, serving as a source of inspiration and motivation for their peers. Currently, five of his grassroots-trained students have represented their country at the international level, while more than fifty others have distinguished themselves at the state level.
“Despite being a good player, I have never played at the district or state level tournament. Even though I wanted to pursue hockey as a career, I could not follow my passion due to the financial crisis at home and a lack of proper guidance. Therefore, I decided to be the coach I never had. Today, all those struggles and hardships seem small when I see my students play at the international level,” said Father Benedict.
He humbly attributes his students’ success to their dedication and hard work, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent and providing opportunities for all. Even after being transferred from Karngaguri Primary School after thirteen years, Benedict continued to pursue his passion for hockey at Jaldgea Primary School and presently at Kochedega Primary School, ensuring that no child is denied the chance to dream big in sports.
His impact extends beyond the hockey field, as evidenced by the testimonials of students like Beauty Dungdung, whose passion for the sport was ignited by Father Benedict’s coaching and encouragement.
One of his students, Beauty Dungdung, who has represented the country in numerous international matches, shared her experience of being mentored by him from a young age. “I didn’t even know what hockey was or how to play it, but Father Benedict taught me how to hold the stick and play the game. He dedicatedly coached us every day after classes. I am grateful for his unwavering support which has propelled me to this position,” says Dungdung.
An inspired journey
Father Benedict Kujoor’s remarkable journey from unfulfilled aspirations to empowering a generation of hockey players serves as a testament to the transformative power of dedication. Through his selfless efforts, he has not only nurtured talent but also instilled hope and confidence in the hearts of countless underprivileged children.
Priest’s protégés
