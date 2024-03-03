Meet the IFS officer who fought against encroachment, deforestation and hunting in Chhattisgarh

CHHATTISGARH: Today, as we observe the ‘World Wildlife Day’, we hail the contributions of those who have devoted their efforts to safeguarding the vast forest terrain that nurtures our lives. As the menace of encroachment, deforestation and unbridled hunting looms over our green resourses, there are few who have taken it upon themselves to protect the wilderness from the scourge of civilisation.

A 2017-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Varun Jain, who assumed charge as deputy director of the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh in February 2022, was appalled by what he saw; encroachers systematically making their way into the forest, capturing vast areas, while poachers continued to rob the forest of its bounty.

To tighten the noose was the call of the hour. Encroachers had to go. Those extracting natural resources, razing wildlife, had to be dealt with with an iron hand. Illegal wildlife trade, timber smugglers, operating as a nexus in collusion with intruders into the Tiger Reserve via the 125 km porous border with Odisha, the forest officer had his work cut out.

Forest department officials were met with strong resistance and even attacks during anti-encroachment operations. Encroachers turned crafty, installed BR Ambedkar’s bust and billboard in the encroached forested terrain to give a communal flavour in an attempt to elude eviction drive.

The IFS officer countered, setting up boards of his own at encroached sites with Article 48A (to safeguard the forests and wildlife) of the Constitution on them.