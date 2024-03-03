Strife to Strive: Koraga woman defies odds to earn PhD, becomes beacon for marginalized community

So I had to appear for re-examination and completed my SSLC. My family members were helpless when I expressed my interest in continuing my studies. However, my sister, brother-in-law and mother did support me when I finally decided to go ahead with my plan to study further. In fact, I even worked at a factory for two years, before I could continue my education. Then I joined PUC, passing my Second PU in 2004 in first class. As I did not get a government seat in a DEd course, I again had to work in a cashew factory.

Later, with the support of Palli Gokul Das, former president of the Federation of Koraga Development Associations, I enrolled myself in a BSW course at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru. Life has been a tumultuous journey for me, yet I am a woman who never gives up,” expresses Kalavathi.

So far, four members of the Koraga community have received PhDs. They include Babu Koraga from Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada district, who was the first to receive a doctorate in 2011. As mentioned earlier, Sabitha received it last year, followed by her husband, Dinakar Kenjoor, who received his PhD early this year. Kalavathi is the fourth person from the community to receive a PhD.

Kalavathi did her primary education in Sooralu, and completed high school in Kokkarne. She pursued her PU education from St Mary’s PU College, Shirva, before pursuing and completing her BSW in 2008. She married Shailendra Kumar of Mysuru in 2013. “My husband supported me when I wanted to complete my MA and PhD, as well,” she says.

Kalavathi did her MA from Kannada University, Hampi, before pursuing her PhD with the help of her guide -- Dr KM Metry, HOD, Department of Studies and Research in Sociology, Kannada University. Her PhD thesis was on ‘Koraga PVTG - Socio-Cultural Study’.

Empathy and social change drove Kalavathi since childhood, and her participation in community development activities furthered her zeal to vie for an academic future. “I was one among 29 people, who were jailed during the Kalathhur Bhoomi Horata,” she recalls. After her BSW course in 2008, she went to work with various social organisations in Mysuru. Today, she is happy to have received a PhD through her hardwork and dedication.

Dr Metry informs TNSE that Kalavathi could pursue her PhD through help from the national fellowship she received from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. Thanks to the fellowship, there was no financial burden on her, while she pursued her PhD. Being a tribal woman herself, her research methodology delved deep into the life of her fellow Koraga people. She could present a comprehensive thesis based on complete information, he says. Kalavathi successfully cleared the viva voce for PhD in November 2023, and was awarded the doctorate the following month.