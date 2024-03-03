This Tiruchy food truck feeds ambulance drivers, army men for free

TIRUCHY: Around 15 years back, in 2009, R Karthikeyan injured his head badly while riding his motorcycle and was battling for his life. If it wasn’t for the efforts of the ambulance driver who got him to the hospital on time he would not be alive to tell his tale today.

“It was only then I realised how important the service of ambulance drivers is. The ambulance driver was the one who rushed me to the hospital and saved me. With this, I have great respect for ambulance drivers. To honour them, my wife and I give them free food. Army personnel and ambulance drivers can eat as much as they want and take a parcel too. They do not need to show any identity card. Food is free not only for those from Tamil Nadu, but from any part of the country,” he added

Karthikeyan (32) and his wife Manisha (27) tied the knot in 2019 and decided to start the business on their own two years later. They have been running the food van for more than three years at Kattur in Tiruchy, and serving free food to ambulance drivers and army personnel (both retired and serving). Both of them said army and ambulance drivers have played a role in their lives, so it is an honour to offer them free food.

Karthikeyan hails from Kattur and completed his BE in Mechanical Engineering in 2014. He was working as a quality engineer when he aspired to start his own business. However, destiny had something else for him as the business he started did not last long as he suffered losses. His wife Manisha completed her B.Sc (computer science) in 2017.