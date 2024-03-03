Vizag security guard’s narration brings Thotlakonda Buddhist site to life

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Thotlakonda Buddhist site with its stupas, calmness, and hilly greens is a monumental beauty to the naked eye. But for the 58-year-old man, it holds a glorious past and historical value. Konda Apparao has seen it all, from its discovery by the Indian Navy to its major excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1988, to becoming a guide and now employed as a security guard at the site.

Thotlakonda is a Buddhist site that flourished from the 2nd century BC to the 2nd century AD. It came to light during an aerial survey by the Indian Navy to set up a base camp. Today, as tourists visit the Buddhist site, they hear Apparao telling the story of it with an emotional connection and pride that sets his narration apart.

“I am a resident of Mangamaripeta. My mother used to offer prayers to deities at Thotlakonda site until the Navy discovered it. I had taken part in the excavations held by ASI from 1988 to 1993. Just like how tourists are clueless about this site, I was once the same. But after I learned about this site from historians and ASI officials, it struck my mind to let the world know the great importance it holds,” says Apparao.