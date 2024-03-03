You’re listening to Isaimurasu FM, voice of perseverance

KANNIYAKUMARI: One need not behold the colours of the world to fill the lives of others with vibrance. This is true for M Mohamed Askar, hailing from Aloor near Nagercoil, a man in his late thirties, who has kept his shortcomings at a distance and focuses on shedding lights on the needy. He is not merely a role model for those struggling with disabilities, rather a guiding light for all.

Askar, who aspired to shine in the field of visual communication, had initially approached a prominent college in Chennai to pursue graduation in the subject. Unfortunately, he was advised against the move considering his visual impairment. Undaunted, Askar chose his mother tongue Tamil as his subject for UG and PG studies, and also secured an MPhil degree from Scott Christian College in Nagercoil. Later on, this prodigy joined the Muslim Arts College in Thiruvithancode as an assistant professor, and soon added PhD to the list of his achievements.

“Though I went along with my college studies, my dream to clinch success in visual and broadcast media stayed with me. That’s how I paved my way into the field as a video jockey and news editor in local cable TV channels in Nagercoil,” says Askar, who also finds time to offer motivational speeches at schools and colleges.

He continued his association with the channels until wearing the cap of an assistant professor in June 2012.