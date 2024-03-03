You’re listening to Isaimurasu FM, voice of perseverance

KANNIYAKUMARI: One need not behold the colours of the world to fill the lives of others with vibrance. This is true for M Mohamed Askar, hailing from Aloor near Nagercoil, a man in his late thirties, who has kept his shortcomings at a distance and focuses on shedding lights on the needy. He is not merely a role model for those struggling with disabilities, rather a guiding light for all.
Askar, who aspired to shine in the field of visual communication, had initially approached a prominent college in Chennai to pursue graduation in the subject. Unfortunately, he was advised against the move considering his visual impairment. Undaunted, Askar chose his mother tongue Tamil as his subject for UG and PG studies, and also secured an MPhil degree from Scott Christian College in Nagercoil. Later on, this prodigy joined the Muslim Arts College in Thiruvithancode as an assistant professor, and soon added PhD to the list of his achievements.
“Though I went along with my college studies, my dream to clinch success in visual and broadcast media stayed with me. That’s how I paved my way into the field as a video jockey and news editor in local cable TV channels in Nagercoil,” says Askar, who also finds time to offer motivational speeches at schools and colleges.
He continued his association with the channels until wearing the cap of an assistant professor in June 2012.
When people were shoved into lockdowns and their lives brought to a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Askar saw an opportunity and launched a web radio, ‘Isaimurasu FM’, airing interviews, songs and a variety of other programmes.
So far, he has conducted over 800 interviews of government officials, progressive farmers and prominent personalities from across the state, through the web radio, which has been successfully broadcasting programmes for the past three years.
Juggling between his teaching responsibilities and radio programming work, Askar did manage to complete a diploma course in journalism from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, and now conducts a digital journalism certificate course for students. Besides, he also offers career and skill development programmes, and has so far guided 30 students in completing their MA and MPhil theses.
His wife N Nazeeba, who also completed her MPhil degree in Tamil language, extends a helping hand throughout the mission, and remains Askar’s biggest pillar of strength. The love story of the couple, who are now blessed with a 5-year-old boy, blossomed at the Muslim Arts College campus in Thiruvithancode, where Nazeeba was Askar’s student.
Impressed by his talents and attitude towards women, Nazeeba decided to spend the rest of her life with Askar and informed the wish to her family by the third year of college. The couple got married in 2015.
“After finishing my UG in Tamil, it was Askar who compelled me to study further. At present, I am doing B.Ed at the Muslim Arts College. When it comes to radio production, I assist him in editing, making announcement promos among others. He is a talented gentleman and respects women a lot,” says Nazeeba.
Tamil Nadu Art and Literature Federation’s president SK Ganga, who has known Askar for more than 20 years, opined, “Though visually impaired, growing up, he has always been a voracious reader and never failed to do in-depth research on a subject before speaking on it. His speeches were always motivating, and the man continues to hold a deep sense of duty towards the society.”
This hard-working academic has received plentiful honours, including the Best Tamil Worker Award conferred by the Indian Universities Tamil Professors Association, for his service.
Not many would have thought that a visually impaired boy would once become the motivation of ordinary people of his hometown. Anyhow, Askar proved them wrong with dignity, and is all set for many more life endeavours with his family by his side.
800 interviews in three years
(Edited by Arya AJ)