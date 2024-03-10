Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool man stands as a beacon of hope for orphan children

KURNOOL: After recognising the transformative power of education, a 47-year-old businessman has stood as a beacon of hope for impoverished and orphan children.

K Suresh Kumar Reddy, a resident of Pyalakurthi village in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district, shifted his family to the city after establishing himself in the real estate business several years ago. He is committed to serve the underprivileged and ensuring the education of orphan children remained unwavering. He started the Skandhanshi Foundation in 2020, dedicated to providing free education with hostel accommodations to orphaned children across the district.

Through a specialised team, the foundation identified orphaned children who had lost their parents due to accidents, illness, or other tragic circumstances. These children were welcomed into the foundation’s hostel near Birla Circle area in Kurnool, where they received not only shelter but also essential amenities such as food, clothing, fees and books.

They were enrolled in private schools, particularly in Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions. Currently, 62 students, including full orphans, single-parent children and financially supported individuals, benefit from the foundation’s initiatives.