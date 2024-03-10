Aravind Eye Hospital: Transforming rural women into eye care professionals

MADURAI: Like any similar institution, Aravind Eye Hospital was started, more than four decades ago, as a venture to provide high-quality and affordable eye care. However, it slowly transformed into a mission to uplift rural women trapped in the clutches of poverty and exploitation.

Dr G Nachiar, one of the founding members of the hospital, started the two-year mid level ophthalmic personnel (MLOP) programme along with her husband Dr P Namperumalsamy (Dr P Nam), to train rural women in eye care free of cost.

Armed with academic knowledge and clinical expertise, these women would go on to join as Ophthalmology assistants in Aravind Eye hospitals spread across the state.

Aravind Eye Hospital, founded by Dr Venkataswamy as an 11-bed facility operating from a rented house in 1976, has now grown to accommodate 320 paying patients and 770 free patients. Over the years, it has also become an accredited teaching institution and has received the entry-level certification by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers.

It was Dr Venkataswamy’s sister Dr G Nachiar, Director Emeritus of the hospital, who pioneered the MLOP programme which brought light to the lives of thousands of rural women.

Dr G Nachiar was working in government service after completing her MS in Ophthalmology when her brother founded the hospital. She and Dr P Nam started assisting at the hospital after their working hours. Medical camps organised by them to raise awareness did wonders and started attracting more patients.

Soon after, Dr Nachiar joined as a full-time doctor on her brother’s advice.

Revealing the genesis of the paramedical programme, she said, “In my native, women were forced to work in fireworks and matchbox industries. To empower them, we started the MLOP programme with the assurance of providing employment. We gave opportunities to rural children, who completed Class 12, aged 18 or above. Initially, 50 girls joined. We taught them how to carry out Ophthalmic procedures.”

“Following the programme’s success, we expanded it across the state. Now 1,000 girls enrol in it every year. They are our treasure. We treat our employees as our own. Our success mantra lies in their involvement at every level. We never think of ourselves as owners of the institution, we are all paid employees here,” she tells TNIE.