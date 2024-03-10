Empowering rural students with lucrative careers in tech sector

ADILABAD: While a career in engineering is regarded as the path to success for many from rural backgrounds, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, popularly known as IIIT-Basara, is going the extra mile to ensure that students get placed in leading software firms.
With many companies laying off employees and freezing new hires, several colleges, including IIMs, have opted to reach out to alumni. At this time, the training and placement cell at IIIT-Basara is undertaking special measures such as tests in quantitative aptitude and reasoning and mock interviews.
Institute Vice-Chancellor Professor V Venkata Ramana said that IIIT-Basara has helped numerous students from poor backgrounds secure high-paying jobs and change their lives for the better. As many as 60 companies — including Accenture, Jindal SAW (Gujarat), Atibir Industries (Jharkhand), Vassar Labs, Hexacluster and Hugosave — are expected to offer jobs to graduates this year.
Leading software companies like ITC, Cognizant and Arcadis IBI are also considering hiring students from IIIT-Basara. About 350 students from the 2023 batch secured jobs in various software companies. The minimum salary package was Rs 5 lakh while the maximum was Rs 17 lakh.
60 firms to offer employment
V-C Venkata Ramana said, “We are working to establish comprehensive guidelines for the students enrolled at RGUKT Basara. We are in active discussions with HR representatives from approximately 60 software and core companies to facilitate student placements. Our focus lies on grooming third-year students and equipping them for placements. We are conducting frequent interviews and online assessments to enhance their preparedness. With our new initiative, ‘Campus to Corporate’, we are intensifying our efforts towards securing more placements.”
The 2023 batch secured the highest package yet of Rs 17 lakhs per annum, surpassing the previous record of Rs 12 lakh, he said. “It’s heartening to see students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds finding employment in multinational corporations, bringing joy to their families,” the V-C said.
Furthermore, alumni who secured jobs through campus selections in previous years have been instrumental in bridging connections with companies, Prof Venkata Ramana said, adding that this year, alumni referred 30 companies to the campus.