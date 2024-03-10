Empowering rural students with lucrative careers in tech sector

ADILABAD: While a career in engineering is regarded as the path to success for many from rural backgrounds, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, popularly known as IIIT-Basara, is going the extra mile to ensure that students get placed in leading software firms.

With many companies laying off employees and freezing new hires, several colleges, including IIMs, have opted to reach out to alumni. At this time, the training and placement cell at IIIT-Basara is undertaking special measures such as tests in quantitative aptitude and reasoning and mock interviews.

Institute Vice-Chancellor Professor V Venkata Ramana said that IIIT-Basara has helped numerous students from poor backgrounds secure high-paying jobs and change their lives for the better. As many as 60 companies — including Accenture, Jindal SAW (Gujarat), Atibir Industries (Jharkhand), Vassar Labs, Hexacluster and Hugosave — are expected to offer jobs to graduates this year.

Leading software companies like ITC, Cognizant and Arcadis IBI are also considering hiring students from IIIT-Basara. About 350 students from the 2023 batch secured jobs in various software companies. The minimum salary package was Rs 5 lakh while the maximum was Rs 17 lakh.