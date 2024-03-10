Engineer from Bhubaneswar comes up with app-based security solution to tackle burglaries

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital City has witnessed an uptick in burglaries. But a cost-effective solution is in the offing to address the problem. Courtesy, a city-based engineer Radhakant Panda.

Through his firm ‘I Swear Solutions’, which he founded in December last year, Panda has been manufacturing security devices by using the latest technology. The device includes a door panel, a smart sensor that can be managed through a mobile application - Bahaadur Apka Chowkidar.

“We have developed a software and a door panel. About 10 sensors, one motion sensor, smoke detector and buzzer alarm. Each can be linked with the device using wires,” said Panda, who had been wanting to work on security systems since his engineering days.

Recently, he explained his security system to a meeting of over 1,000 housing societies of the state capital city organised by Commissionerate Police. Panda said he received an overwhelming response and has sold more than 100 devices since then.