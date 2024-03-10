Engineer from Bhubaneswar comes up with app-based security solution to tackle burglaries

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital City has witnessed an uptick in burglaries. But a cost-effective solution is in the offing to address the problem. Courtesy, a city-based engineer Radhakant Panda.
Through his firm ‘I Swear Solutions’, which he founded in December last year, Panda has been manufacturing security devices by using the latest technology. The device includes a door panel, a smart sensor that can be managed through a mobile application - Bahaadur Apka Chowkidar.
“We have developed a software and a door panel. About 10 sensors, one motion sensor, smoke detector and buzzer alarm. Each can be linked with the device using wires,” said Panda, who had been wanting to work on security systems since his engineering days.
Recently, he explained his security system to a meeting of over 1,000 housing societies of the state capital city organised by Commissionerate Police. Panda said he received an overwhelming response and has sold more than 100 devices since then.
And what makes the device foolproof? The device is GSM enabled and a person can use a SIM card to receive SMS and telephonic alerts in case of forcible entry into the house. Five telephone numbers can be fed to the device and it will automatically send SMSes and make telephonic calls twice on each mobile number. A person can activate the device from any part of the world through the app and without internet connection. The number of sensors can also be increased. The system is priced reasonably too.
“I completed my engineering from a local college in 2015. Since I had a strong interest in security devices, I started manufacturing a few such devices on my own while working at some organisations in 2019,” he recalled. However, the devices did not click.
He then quit his job last year to launch ‘I Swear Solutions’. He has planned to launch wireless door panels, WiFi-enabled device, panic switches and a software to detect mobile phone thefts in the near future.