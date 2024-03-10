Meet the Vellore gang of friends who feed poor on streets

VELLORE: Earnest camaraderie could well be the potion for a long life, and when channelled in the right direction this passion between friends could brew a concoction for great change in the society. Take the case of 42-year-old D Anbarasan and his five friends in Vellore. For the past seven years, they have been serving meals to roadside dwellers.

Reminiscent of the saying ‘all big things come from small beginnings’, this noble initiative began from a dustbin. Seven years ago, Anbarasan, a freelance animation artist and marketing employee, was standing at a roadside store, when a chance encounter changed his life. An elderly woman in tattered clothes was frantically foraging for food inside a dustbin. The refuse of some had been holding her body and soul together for several years.

“This sight shook me to the core. I ran back home, gathered all the food in my kitchen and brought it back to the woman. From that day I decided to do everything I could to feed the destitute. But that’s not saying a lot as I don’t earn the big bucks. So, I asked five of my friends to join me in this venture. All of us together contribute a minimum of Rs 2,400 daily to provide the meals,” says Anbarasan.