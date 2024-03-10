Setting sail to success: These TS women won’t be buoyed down

HYDERABAD: While popular culture would have us believe that sailing is a sport reserved for the filthy rich, several young women — most of whom are from underprivileged backgrounds — are turning the winds, or jibing, to set the sails on metaphorical fire at the National Sailing Championship, scheduled to be held in April, in Shillong.
Looking back, these women say they have been extremely fortunate to pursue a career in sailing. However, instead of being overwhelmed, they grabbed the opportunity by its throat. It has made us more independent and disciplined, apart from opening up new career avenues, they opine.
Speaking to TNIE, 21-year-old M Lalitha, a BA student at Ambedkar University, says the nine years she has spent in the sport of sailing has helped her evolve as a person. “Life has taken incredible shape and path, in the most unexpectedly good ways,” she adds.
While all seems well now, the going was not always this easy, Lalitha precariously reminds, while adding that her humble background instilled a sense of responsibility in her.
The 21-year-old spent a large part of her childhood witnessing the struggle of her parents who worked as contractual labourers at construction sites. Determined to remedy the situation and condition, she joined the Yacht Club of Hyderabad (YCH) nine years ago.
Since then, Lalitha seemed to have corrected the course and has won several national championships. Her skills helped her become the junior team coach. When she finally started earning, Lalitha felt her hard work had paid off. “I feel I am finally capable of supporting my parents. I want to join the police force and contribute to society’s well-being,” she adds.
‘Life-changing’
The participants began training at the YCH when they were around 10 years old. In the approximately nine years since then, the sport, they say, has not just given them new opportunities but also helped them feel more included in the mainstream.
Sailing, for K Preethi, a government school student and a child to a single mother, has been the “biggest life-changing opportunity”. She had lost her father at a very young age, which prompted her mother to take up a housekeeping job with a private organisation.
“I came into sailing almost seven years ago. This sport has changed my life. I can see that I have been more fortunate than my classmates, especially when I consider the opportunities that sailing has given me. People know and recognise me. My mother feels proud of me. I have even travelled to countries such as Italy, France, The Netherlands and Oman for competitions, which gave me a chance to see the world, which would otherwise be impossible,” Preethi tells TNIE.I dream of winning an Olympic medal for India someday, she asserts.
All-inclusive
A national champion, L Dharani, a government school student, says she wants to join the Indian Navy.
“In addition to sailing, we have been trained in fitness, communication skills, adherence to a strict routine and personality development. I feel privileged to be here as I am getting opportunities which only youngsters and students from the privileged schools get. I feel confident and empowered to make a difference in the world in a unique way,” she tells TNIE.
K Tanuja, whose mother is the sole breadwinner and P Ravalli, whose father works as a mechanic, both studying in government schools, also had similar tales to tell as they walked a tightrope of academics and sports, excelling in both areas.
Speaking to TNIE, Suheim Shaikh, founder-president of YCH, says, “We offer training to children from orphanages, government schools, NGOs and nearby areas. We induct students from the age group of 10–11 years and also support their higher education besides sailing training. Sailors from our club have been recruited in Navy schools and other educational institutions through sports quota.”