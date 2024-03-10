Setting sail to success: These TS women won’t be buoyed down

HYDERABAD: While popular culture would have us believe that sailing is a sport reserved for the filthy rich, several young women — most of whom are from underprivileged backgrounds — are turning the winds, or jibing, to set the sails on metaphorical fire at the National Sailing Championship, scheduled to be held in April, in Shillong.

Looking back, these women say they have been extremely fortunate to pursue a career in sailing. However, instead of being overwhelmed, they grabbed the opportunity by its throat. It has made us more independent and disciplined, apart from opening up new career avenues, they opine.

Speaking to TNIE, 21-year-old M Lalitha, a BA student at Ambedkar University, says the nine years she has spent in the sport of sailing has helped her evolve as a person. “Life has taken incredible shape and path, in the most unexpectedly good ways,” she adds.

While all seems well now, the going was not always this easy, Lalitha precariously reminds, while adding that her humble background instilled a sense of responsibility in her.

The 21-year-old spent a large part of her childhood witnessing the struggle of her parents who worked as contractual labourers at construction sites. Determined to remedy the situation and condition, she joined the Yacht Club of Hyderabad (YCH) nine years ago.

Since then, Lalitha seemed to have corrected the course and has won several national championships. Her skills helped her become the junior team coach. When she finally started earning, Lalitha felt her hard work had paid off. “I feel I am finally capable of supporting my parents. I want to join the police force and contribute to society’s well-being,” she adds.