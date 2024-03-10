Tirupattur man a warm-hearted saviour of the cold-blooded

TIRUPATTUR: When B Ashok Kumar encountered a snake for the first time 13 years ago, it was an unusually pleasant experience. Unlike many other youngsters, he was neither scared nor being sceptical despite the scared reptile hissing and attacking him.

“I was 17, talking to my friends near a stream when we saw a snake glistening in the sun. As their reflexes kicked in, my friends began hitting the snake. Instinctively, I tried to rescue the snake from them, but it bit me,” says Ashok, now 30.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital, and a blood test was done to check for the presence of venom. Thankfully for him, the snake was non-venomous, and its bite had no adverse effect. However, the first blood was drawn, and the locals decided that the snake should pay for its deeds with its life. “I felt guilty when I found out that the snake was killed. It was sad that even though it caused me no harm, people assumed it to be dangerous and killed it. This happens with most snakes, venomous or non-venomous,” recalls Ashok.

Hailing from Natarajapuram, a village near the Ambur reserve forest in Tirupattur district, Ashok’s fascination for wildlife began as a child. “I once witnessed a rescue operation and the subsequent confinement of an elephant near the reserve forest. That sparked my curiosity. Throughout my childhood, I frequently encountered such incidents while on my way to school,” he reminisces.