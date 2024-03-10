Young voices against child marriage

BHUBANESWAR: Getting a girl or a boy married before their legal age is still an easy option for many families in rural parts of Nabarangpur and Kandhamal districts but this means an end to their dreams and aspirations in life. Teenagers Sarita Garada and Sarat Ghibala are on the same page when it comes to child marriage.

Sarita and Sarat hail from Rangamatiguda in Nabarangpur and Sarfiguda in Kandhamal respectively, two districts infamous for child marriages in Odisha. Having seen the ill effects of such marriages on minor brides and grooms within their communities, the two college students have stopped close to eight child marriages in the last four years.

Sarita, 18, and Sarat, 17, were felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the eve of International Women’s Day in the city for their work.

While Sarita has rescued five minor girls from being married before the age of 18, Sarat has stopped three including that of his sister. The youngest among three siblings, Sarat was only 13 when he opposed his parents’ wish to get his sister Rashmita, a 16 year-old school dropout then, married. Rashmita, though, wanted to pursue graduation and had spoken to Sarat about her wish. The boy went against his parents and elder brother’s wish to go ahead with Rashmita’s wedding and informed a local NGO which stopped the wedding in 2020. After being counselled, his reluctant parents agreed to allow Rashmita to pursue education again. Sarat, who is now pursuing Plus II from Panchayat College at Phiringia, is on a drive to stop child marriages in the region. Rashmita, too, helps him in his drive.