AP: Prakasam NGO on a mission to empower women through education

ONGOLE: The educational qualifications listed after a woman’s name are more valuable than her glittering jewellery, says Tati Sarojini, the founder of Tati Indira Memorial Educational Society (TIMES), which has been making great strides in girl child education in Andhra Pradesh.

Beginning her professional journey as a chief technology officer in a US-based corporate company, Saroji along with her husband, Ravindra Babu Poonati, decided to empower women through education around nine years ago.

“We always feel proud about our education which made us what we are now and we respect the fact that education and knowledge are the key tools to flourish anyone anywhere beyond times and distances across the world,” Sarojini expressed.

Ravindra belongs to a humble agricultural background from Ravinuthala village of combined Prakasam district and Sarojini was born and brought up in a well-educated family from Vemuluripadu in Guntur district. With the help of their friends and family, the couple decided to extend a helping hand to enthusiastic and intelligent girls, who were forced to discontinue their studies due to unforeseen financial obstacles.

Recalling the bitter past which motivated Ravindra to extend much-needed support to the girls, he said, “My sister Aparna was energetic and had keen interest to learn new things and never missed a class during her school days. However, my family was not able to afford the expenses of education for two children and my sister had to sacrifice her studies to let me continue my higher studies. Later, she was married off at the age of 13. Not just my sister, there are several other women who had discontinued their studies due to financial hurdles and early marriage.”