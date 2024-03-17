Fending for our feathered friends

KARIMNAGAR: Growing up immersed in a world filled with Panchatantra Tales, Champak and Tinkle magazines, and beloved cartoons like The Jungle Book, children often develop a deep admiration for the enchanting lives of animals. Some even daydream of life among the animals. Yet, amidst the chaos of modern life, the joy of connecting with nature often fades into the background. However, a Karimnagar resident, Anantula Ramesh, has reignited this childhood passion by transforming his home into a sanctuary for birds.

Using a bird feeder to offer grains and water for sparrows and other birds, Ramesh tells TNIE that he has seen an uptick in the otherwise dwindling avian population in the last few years. He mentions that it was only sparrows at first, but different varieties of birds now come regularly to his backyard.

While most of us would like to believe in the harmony of nature, he points out that different kinds of airwaves, radiation, and pollution have led to a drop in the population of birds across the city.

‘Birds part of society’

“Birds are interwoven into the fabric of society in Karimnagar. Many ornithologists have sighted rare sparrows and even migratory birds in the city. However, I observed that different birds, especially the sparrows, were vanishing from the city skyline. While we grew up around birds, the future generations will be deprived of that if things are left as is,” Ramesh adds.

Refusing to accept helplessness, he took it upon himself to change the situation and learnt that feeding wild birds can increase their population. Along with his family members, Ramesh built a bird feeder to offer grains and water in his backyard. “We just wanted to create a safe space for birds and other small animals,” he adds.