From rural roots to education crusader: Pune's Kuldeep Ambedkar champions Marathwada students' cause

MAHARASHTRA: In the bustle of Pune city, amidst the whirl of academia and urban life, there exists a beacon of hope for students from the drought-prone Marathwada region of Maharashtra. Kuldeep Ambedkar, a 27-year-old dynamo, has inspired a colourful narrative of resilience and empowerment through his journey from the heart of rural India to the corridors of education in Pune.
Kuldeep’s own struggles to complete his higher education resonate deeply with the challenges faced by many students from his region.
“I was born into a family of farmers,” he shares, reflecting on the financial uncertainties that often overshadowed his academic pursuits. Despite the distance from his home, Kuldeep’s heart remained tethered to the land, where every rainfall and harvest held the promise of sustenance and survival for his family.
Determined to break the cycle of adversity, Kuldeep embarked on a mission to extend a helping hand to students facing similar hardships. Through his NGO, he not only pays the fees of deserving students but also ensures they have access to necessities like food.
“Our life revolves solely around agriculture,” he emphasises, highlighting the deep-rooted connection that shapes their existence. “Our livelihood in Pune depends on the money that our parents send. If there is a good harvest, there is no cause of concern. But when we aren’t that lucky, our families are solely dependent on small supplementary businesses like animal husbandry. At such times, we are strained for funds to pay college tuition fees, to buy books or afford food and shelter.”
Driven by a fervent belief in the power of education, Kuldeep pursued further studies in law, recognising its potential to effect meaningful change in society. Armed with knowledge and fuelled by empathy, he meticulously collected data on students from rural Maharashtra, uncovering systemic challenges plaguing their access to education.
“I collected data of over 2,000 students who needed financial assistance, their address, eductional qualification and financial conditions. We learnt that the state and central governments offer scholarships for the students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. During the study, we came to know that the government is always delaying the release of these funds to the deserving students. There is grave dilemma and no one to voice our concerns. Majority of the elected representatives are from rural Maharashtra, yet they hardly communicate our needs to the authorities,” Kuldeep said.
The fight for justice took Kuldeep to the doors of the Bombay High Court, where he championed the cause of delayed scholarships, securing a significant victory for thousands of students. “We do not get anything easily. We have to fight and struggle,” he asserts, embodying the spirit of resilience that defines his journey.
But Kuldeep’s vision extends beyond mere financial aid. Recognising the holistic needs of students, he initiated initiatives like tiffin services and counselling sessions, ensuring no student is left behind in their pursuit of dreams. “Each student is precious to us,” he affirms, underscoring the commitment to nurturing not just minds but also spirits.
Kuldeep’s initiative also ensures regular health camp among hostel students. “The health camps esure that the medical need of the students are documented and suitable aid can be provided,” Kuldeep said.
Looking ahead, Kuldeep envisions a landscape where every student from drought-prone areas finds opportunities for growth and prosperity. Through health camps and placement centres, he aims to bridge the gap between aspirations and achievements, serving as a facilitator for transformative change.
Kuldeep Ambedkar’s colourful narrative has transformed the arid landscape of Marathwada into fertile grounds of hope and possibility. With each step forward, he paints a vivid picture of a future where education transcends barriers.
