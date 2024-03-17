From rural roots to education crusader: Pune's Kuldeep Ambedkar champions Marathwada students' cause

MAHARASHTRA: In the bustle of Pune city, amidst the whirl of academia and urban life, there exists a beacon of hope for students from the drought-prone Marathwada region of Maharashtra. Kuldeep Ambedkar, a 27-year-old dynamo, has inspired a colourful narrative of resilience and empowerment through his journey from the heart of rural India to the corridors of education in Pune.

Kuldeep’s own struggles to complete his higher education resonate deeply with the challenges faced by many students from his region.

“I was born into a family of farmers,” he shares, reflecting on the financial uncertainties that often overshadowed his academic pursuits. Despite the distance from his home, Kuldeep’s heart remained tethered to the land, where every rainfall and harvest held the promise of sustenance and survival for his family.

Determined to break the cycle of adversity, Kuldeep embarked on a mission to extend a helping hand to students facing similar hardships. Through his NGO, he not only pays the fees of deserving students but also ensures they have access to necessities like food.

“Our life revolves solely around agriculture,” he emphasises, highlighting the deep-rooted connection that shapes their existence. “Our livelihood in Pune depends on the money that our parents send. If there is a good harvest, there is no cause of concern. But when we aren’t that lucky, our families are solely dependent on small supplementary businesses like animal husbandry. At such times, we are strained for funds to pay college tuition fees, to buy books or afford food and shelter.”