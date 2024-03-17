IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh ignites dreams and aspirations in Bihar's conflict zones

BIHAR: In the heart of Bihar’s Rohtas district, where the shadows of insurgency once cast a long and daunting veil over the pursuit of education, there emerges a beacon of hope: a young luminary by the name of Surya Pratap Singh.

With unwavering dedication and a fervent belief in the transformative power of education, Singh, a 2021 batch IAS officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, has embarked on a mission to illuminate the lives of hundreds dwelling in the shadows of conflict.

Singh, the youngest among four siblings of Baburam Gangwar and Shanti Gangwar, pursued his graduation and post-graduation from Bareilly College, before securing a position in the Indian Air Force’s flying branch through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination.

However, during his training in Hyderabad, severe injuries forced him to leave the training program and return home. After a brief period of offering tuition and career counselling to aspirants, he appeared for and passed the civil services examinations.

Singh has had a penchant for teaching ever since he left the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2017 after suffering injuries during training. “It was during that period I started career counselling and lending my support to IAF aspirants. My efforts bore fruits, and more than 100 aspirants got selected in the armed forces,” he remarked.