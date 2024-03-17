IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh ignites dreams and aspirations in Bihar's conflict zones

BIHAR: In the heart of Bihar’s Rohtas district, where the shadows of insurgency once cast a long and daunting veil over the pursuit of education, there emerges a beacon of hope: a young luminary by the name of Surya Pratap Singh.
With unwavering dedication and a fervent belief in the transformative power of education, Singh, a 2021 batch IAS officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, has embarked on a mission to illuminate the lives of hundreds dwelling in the shadows of conflict.
Singh, the youngest among four siblings of Baburam Gangwar and Shanti Gangwar, pursued his graduation and post-graduation from Bareilly College, before securing a position in the Indian Air Force’s flying branch through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination.
However, during his training in Hyderabad, severe injuries forced him to leave the training program and return home. After a brief period of offering tuition and career counselling to aspirants, he appeared for and passed the civil services examinations.
Singh has had a penchant for teaching ever since he left the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2017 after suffering injuries during training. “It was during that period I started career counselling and lending my support to IAF aspirants. My efforts bore fruits, and more than 100 aspirants got selected in the armed forces,” he remarked.
Having exchanged the skies for the corridors of bureaucracy, Singh’s journey is not merely one of career progression but also a testament to his unyielding commitment to service. Amidst the tumult of Maoist-infested areas, where fear once reigned supreme, Singh stands as a steadfast advocate for change, championing the cause of education with unwavering resolve.
What sets Singh apart is not just his administrative prowess but also his innate ability to connect on a human level. Fluent in the local dialect, he breaks down barriers of communication, forging bonds of trust and understanding with the very students he seeks to uplift. In his presence, they find not just a mentor but a friend, a guiding light.
For Singh, education is more than just a tool for empowerment; it’s a lifeline, a beacon of hope in a sea of uncertainty. Drawing from his own experiences and upbringing, he understands the profound impact a single gesture of kindness can have on a young mind, and he strives to replicate that warmth and encouragement in every interaction.
Beyond the confines of classrooms, Singh’s influence extends to the broader community, where he tirelessly advocates for the importance of education and career guidance. From his days in the IAF to his current role, his journey is marked by a steadfast commitment to nurturing talent and unlocking potential.
As Singh continues to tread the path of service with his unwavering dedication and boundless compassion, he embodies the spirit of change, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more hopeful Bihar.
‘Despite poverty, lack of resources...proper guidance can transform lives’
Venturing into government-run schools on weekends and holidays, Singh doesn’t merely impart knowledge; he ignites flames of aspiration within young hearts. With each lesson taught, with each moment spent in the company of students, he fosters an environment where dreams take flight, transcending the barriers of circumstance and adversity. Singh, a man with an innate ability to connect with individuals, and empathise, says, “It’s education and proper guidance that can completely transform the life of students. It does not matter whether he or she is poor and lacks resources.”