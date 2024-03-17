Not your regular watering hole

ADILABAD: In today’s fast-paced world, it’s rare to find people engaged in ground-level social service, especially those not broadcast across social media platforms for money and influence. However, this is what sets Jakulla Venkatesh, a resident of Boath, apart. His love for birds is not dependent on the likes on the latest social media post or on what someone’s ‘IG fam’ decides. As temperatures soar, he has been placing bowls of water in schools, temples, and other public places in and around the town for his feathered friends.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkatesh, who runs a pooja items store, laments the fading of old customs and traditions. “Living with animals and birds is part of our tradition,” he adds. He has spoken extensively on the importance of harmony in nature and the need for compassion towards other beings.

Asked about his inspiration, Venkatesh says he was moved by the death of a bird that collapsed outside his store during the summer season four years ago. Since then, he has been travelling to different parts of the mandal — between January and May — to raise awareness among students and the rural population. Additionally, he purchases bowls and places them on trees, terraces, and windowsills so that birds can quench their thirst.