The cattle whisperer of Tiruvallur

Sai says that until 2020 he had only been rescuing dogs. But that would change when he came across an illegal slaughterhouse, where a pregnant cow had been killed by extricating the unborn foetus from her womb in Tiruvallur. At that time, he realised that there were no proper shelter homes for cattle in the state. While feeding calf Kumaresan, Sai Vignesh’s voice breaks as he explains how the calf’s mother Sivagami, who was eight months pregnant was hacked on her spine and legs for strolling into a compound to eat banana leaves. “Her wounds were infested with maggots and she couldn’t stand up. She was rescued and admitted to the sanctuary’s ICU. Kumaresan is a miracle child. The labour was challenging due to dystocia. Sivagami died shortly after,” he said. Kumaresan trots to his playmate Nelson, an acid attack victim, with scars on his head and neck, his ears having fallen apart in the attack. Like Nelson, Sai had also rescued many cattle after filing cases. “The law clearly says that the animals need not be returned to the offenders unless they are proven innocent. I have rescued more than 150 cattle in the last four years, keeping them in the shelter while some were handed over to different shelters due to space crunch.” He also started fighting against wild animal trade when he was 17, leading to almost 10 death threats. In November 2023, a man tried to attack him with a machete. The Madras High Court has granted him police protection since.

“I have 22 donors who give me around Rs 4 lakh every month. Moreover, I earn around Rs 1 lakh per month from web designing. This is not enough. At times, I have had to borrow money from my relatives, friends, and some lenders with interest. I am almost Rs 35 lakh in debt now,” Sai said. However, with an unwavering determination, he hopes to keep saving more animals and build a veterinary hospital with free facilities. “We believe that only God can save a life. Without being able to voice a word about the injustice and horror they face, the animals suffer every day. The ones who save them are their gods. That’s the only one difference between animals and humans, they chose to love us a little more.”

(Edited by Mary Catherene)