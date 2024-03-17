YVU faculty’s broad research a beacon of hope for cancer patients in AP

KADAPA: Lomada Dakshayani, an associate professor of Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa, has garnered acclaim for her talent and research. With 14 years of teaching experience and 23 years of research expertise, she has made contributions to the fields of cancer biology, autoimmune diseases and nanotechnology.

From humble beginnings at SKR&SKR Women’s Degree College in Kadapa to scaling the heights of scientific achievement, Dakshayani’s journey exemplifies perseverance and relentless pursuit of excellence. As she continues to push the boundaries of research, her endeavour serves as a beacon of hope for patients battling cancer and autoimmune disorders worldwide.

During her tenure as a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, she had conducted a research on the development of a HIV and HPV peptide cocktail vaccine, utilising a mutant cholera toxin as a mucosal adjuvant.