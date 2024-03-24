Breathing life into Jharkhand

JHARKHAND: In a bold and unprecedented move, the Excise Department of Jharkhand has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at equipping individuals across various sectors with the life-saving skills of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Spearheaded by the visionary Excise Commissioner, Faiz Ak Ahmed Mumtaz, this initiative has birthed an army of over 10,000 first responders, poised to become beacons of hope in times of crisis across the state.

CPR, a vital technique employed during emergencies such as cardiac arrests or instances of respiratory distress, has long been recognition for its potential to double or even triple the chances of survival when administered promptly by trained individuals. The significance of CPR was recently underscored by a remarkable incident involving an elderly woman in Chhattisgarh, who defied death’s grip and regained consciousness upon her arrival in Bihar after a journey fraught with peril.

Mumtaz, spurred by a conversation with his wife, Dr. Hena Shadiyah, embarked on a mission to bridge the gap between life and death by ensuring timely CPR interventions. Recognizing the dire need for widespread awareness, Mumtaz initiated CPR sessions within the Excise Department, igniting a flame that spread rapidly across district offices, bars, and clubs. This initiative operates on a shoestring budget, requiring only minimal resources and a mere 1-1.5 hours per training session .

Mumtaz’s vision extends beyond mere training; he envisions a ripple effect where trained individuals become instructors, multiplying the impact of CPR expertise exponentially. Transitioning to his new role as Horticulture Director, Mumtaz is determined to ingrain CPR education into the fabric of Jharkhand’s society. Medical professionals echo Mumtaz’s sentiment, acknowledging CPR as a fundamental aspect of health awareness. Dr. DP Singh, a general physician, commends Mumtaz’s initiative, recognising its potential to salvage countless lives lost to ignorance and apathy. Dr. Danish Ejaz, another medical expert, emphasises the critical role of CPR in augmenting survival chances during cardiac emergencies.