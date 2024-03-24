Educating netizens on autoimmune diseases

KADAPA: Making conscious use of the internet in this digital age, Dr NR Swathi Sai has chosen social media to educate people on various diseases and their treatment. Her commitment to healthcare extends beyond physical clinics, as evidenced by her initiative to raise awareness about chronic autoimmune diseases through YouTube.

Her journey from a young observer to a doctor and a healthcare advocate is inspiring. Growing up under the guidance of Dr Usharani, she found her calling in medicine and embarked on a path to serve the society. Born and brought up in Kadapa, the 31-year-old is currently providing healthcare services at Tallapalle village in Vempalle mandal.

Having completed her MBBS at Kurnool Medical College, Dr Swathi Sai has been tirelessly providing medical services to patients, both through government primary health centres and personally.

In just 13 days, Dr Swathi Sai had uploaded an impressive 62 videos on her YouTube channel, covering various aspects of autoimmune diseases such as warts, arthritis, psoriasis, thyroid issues, anaemia, and skin diseases. Her videos not only educate viewers about the causes and symptoms of these diseases but also provide valuable insights into diagnostic tests and treatment options.