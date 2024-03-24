Father-son duo pulls no punches on addiction

CHENNAI: If you ask S Logaraj from Royapettah in Chennai, what is his formula for success to be a skilful fighter, he would say without a moment of thought “healthy family environment”.

It is true that being the son of a Taekwondo instructor helped Logaraj to follow his passion without much trouble. “But discipline should come from within and for this, one must be living in a comfortable environment, both physical and mental,” says the black-belt holder in Taekwondo and an instructor.

Even at an early age, he noted the life of the underprivileged. Little Logaraj saw children of his age unable to attend classes due to poverty or unhealthy family conditions.

“I saw alcoholics who don’t think twice about spending on liquor but will hesitate to pay school fees for their child(ren). This, again, was brought to notice by my father who has been campaigning against the use of alcohol and drugs for the past two decades,” shares Logaraj.

His father S Sekar has been conducting awareness campaigns in villages and schools and Logaraj used to tag along from a young age. So far, the duo has done hundreds of such campaigns, mostly free of cost, in and around Chennai.

“Substance addiction is a bane to society which kills talents. This is the little we could do apart from teaching martial arts for a healthy living,” says Logaraj, who had won a state-level gold medal in Taekwondo at the age of eight.