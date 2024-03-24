From classroom to riverfront

HYDERABAD: In a poem, titled ‘Nightfall in the city of Hyderabad’, Sarojini Naidu described the River Musi as a “white river that flashes and scintillates”. In an 1880s photograph captured by Lala Deen Dayal, the vast river can be observed irrigating the paddy fields along its banks, with people and cattle refreshed by its water. Musi makes its way into the stories and narratives of the people as, for centuries, it has acted as a vital lifeline for many communities. Now a stinking sewage drain, the river poses a threat to the communities using its water.

Keeping in mind the historic significance of the river and the impact its vanishing would have on the people of the city, The Deccan Archive Foundation (TDAF) collaborated with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Woxsen University’s School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Aseem, an NGO, and other organisations to hold a workshop, ‘Understanding Musi’ with the students of Focus High School at Darulshifa.

“For a long time, we had intended to get young people interested in the river and its ecology. I and SQ Masood of Aseem organisation got in touch with Focus High School because it is situated right next to the river. They’re very active with the community that lives in and around Musi. We also have been in touch with the Woxsen SPA and thought of involving their students, who were studying the topic of urban design. This helped start a dialogue between the two disciplines of urban planning and ecology,” said Md Sibghatullah Khan, founder of TDAF.