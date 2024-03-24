Illuminating blind eyes

GUJARAT: In the radiant glow of his 76th year, Jasubhai Kavi continues to illuminate the path toward a brighter life for his blind brothers and sisters. His journey, intertwined with the tapestry of Gujarat’s educational and intellectual evolution, serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration.

With unwavering determination, he established Gujarat’s inaugural residential performing arts centre for blind girls in Ahmedabad, paving the way for their pursuit of higher education. Amid the boundless expanse of his dedication, Jasubhai’s fervent efforts persist. With the noble vessel of the ‘RAAH FOUNDATION’, he extended a lifeline to countless visually impaired girls, illuminating their paths with hope and opportunity. His life story intricately intertwines with the educational and intellectual landscape of Gujarat over the past five decades. His remarkable contributions as a teacher, principal, and mentor have left an indelible mark on the history of education in the region.

In 1975, he embarked on a transformative journey with the esteemed “Blind People Association of Ahmedabad,” where he dedicated himself to teaching. His illustrious career spanning over three decades witnessed a plethora of innovative educational initiatives fuelled by his unparalleled wisdom, empathy, and passion for the education of the visually impaired. He pioneered groundbreaking approaches, such as introducing blind students to the wonders of nature through initiatives like ‘Prakriti Darshan’ (Nature Exploration) and leading expeditions into the uncharted forests of Abu in Rajasthan, later expanding to trekking in the majestic Himalayas.

His ingenuity extended beyond conventional boundaries, as he revolutionized the arts for the visually impaired, exploring avenues such as drama and dance to nurture flexibility and dynamism in body and mind.

Following his retirement, Jasubhai Kavi penned a remarkable book titled “Jeevanshikshana,” chronicling these extraordinary experiences. Published by the Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust, this invaluable resource serves as a guiding light for aspiring educators.