Illuminating blind eyes

GUJARAT: In the radiant glow of his 76th year, Jasubhai Kavi continues to illuminate the path toward a brighter life for his blind brothers and sisters. His journey, intertwined with the tapestry of Gujarat’s educational and intellectual evolution, serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration.
With unwavering determination, he established Gujarat’s inaugural residential performing arts centre for blind girls in Ahmedabad, paving the way for their pursuit of higher education. Amid the boundless expanse of his dedication, Jasubhai’s fervent efforts persist. With the noble vessel of the ‘RAAH FOUNDATION’, he extended a lifeline to countless visually impaired girls, illuminating their paths with hope and opportunity. His life story intricately intertwines with the educational and intellectual landscape of Gujarat over the past five decades. His remarkable contributions as a teacher, principal, and mentor have left an indelible mark on the history of education in the region.
In 1975, he embarked on a transformative journey with the esteemed “Blind People Association of Ahmedabad,” where he dedicated himself to teaching. His illustrious career spanning over three decades witnessed a plethora of innovative educational initiatives fuelled by his unparalleled wisdom, empathy, and passion for the education of the visually impaired. He pioneered groundbreaking approaches, such as introducing blind students to the wonders of nature through initiatives like ‘Prakriti Darshan’ (Nature Exploration) and leading expeditions into the uncharted forests of Abu in Rajasthan, later expanding to trekking in the majestic Himalayas.
His ingenuity extended beyond conventional boundaries, as he revolutionized the arts for the visually impaired, exploring avenues such as drama and dance to nurture flexibility and dynamism in body and mind.
Following his retirement, Jasubhai Kavi penned a remarkable book titled “Jeevanshikshana,” chronicling these extraordinary experiences. Published by the Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust, this invaluable resource serves as a guiding light for aspiring educators.
In the words of Jasubhai Kavi, ‘The warmth and inspiration of late Padmashri Jagdishbhai Patel, the founder of Andhajan Mandal, became my driving force in the early stages of my career.’ Furthermore, he adds, ‘Throughout my journey, Dr. Bhushan Punani, the director of the organization, has not only been a friend, helper, or guide but also a newfound mentor.”
He embarked on the creation of the “Rah Foundation” for Blind Girls, driven by a deep-seated commitment to empowerment. Together with his friend Chhayabhen, he pioneered Gujarat’s inaugural residential performing arts centre for sighted girls pursuing higher education in Ahmedabad’s satellite area, aptly named “Saroj- Smriti Prajnakulam.” Today, this sanctuary hosts approximately 25 blind girls from across Gujarat. Through their journey at “Saroj-Smriti Prajnakulam,” they are sculpting themselves into pillars of strength, poised to emerge as self-reliant and productive contributors to the nation.
In the words of Chayabehan Pandya, Director of Saroj-Smriti Prajnakulam, “With Jasubhai Kavi’s experienced leadership, paternal love, and ability to keep pushing us to new goals, our visually impaired girls are committed to expanding the scope and reach of this performing arts center.” When Jasubhai Kavi is asked about his long life journey, he says, “I found my purpose in 1975 when I crossed paths with brilliant Visually Impaired students. Since then, I’ve remained steadfast in my commitment to this cause, prioritizing it above all worldly distractions. Even as I embrace my 76th year, my enthusiasm remains undimmed, fuelled by the support of those closest to me.”