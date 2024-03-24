Making a big difference in lives of poor

NELLORE: A group of enthusiastic youngsters has come together to invest their energy and resources in serving society. Unlike those solely focused on their studies, these individuals are actively involved in various services, with Team Saviours leading the charge.

With some members currently employed and others still in educational institutions, they are united in their commitment to making a difference. Team Saviours serves as a beacon of hope, not only providing financial support but also inspiring other young people to join in serving their communities.

By collaborating with organisations like the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS - Kavali unit), they aim to set an example for others to follow.

The representatives of Team Saviours are dedicated to guiding youth towards service from a young age, believing that the youth are the backbone of the country. As more young leaders emerge in voluntary services, they organise programmes and initiatives with the support of their peers to address various societal needs.