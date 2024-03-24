Making a big difference in lives of poor

NELLORE: A group of enthusiastic youngsters has come together to invest their energy and resources in serving society. Unlike those solely focused on their studies, these individuals are actively involved in various services, with Team Saviours leading the charge.
With some members currently employed and others still in educational institutions, they are united in their commitment to making a difference. Team Saviours serves as a beacon of hope, not only providing financial support but also inspiring other young people to join in serving their communities.
By collaborating with organisations like the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS - Kavali unit), they aim to set an example for others to follow.
The representatives of Team Saviours are dedicated to guiding youth towards service from a young age, believing that the youth are the backbone of the country. As more young leaders emerge in voluntary services, they organise programmes and initiatives with the support of their peers to address various societal needs.
Nallipogu Praneet (25), son of Excise constable Prabhakar from Rammurthy Peta of Kavali town, rallied together to address the pressing need for blood donations. Further, Praneet shared the idea of initiating social services with his friends and fellow students, culminating in the establishment of the organisation during 2018.
Currently, the organisation has more than 600 volunteers and nearly 60 core committee members, which include students, private, and government employees, teamed up for a cause. From providing financial support to families facing medical crises, to assisting their ailing teacher, and extending help to victims of accidents and fires, Team Saviours exemplifies the spirit of selflessness and community service.
Volunteers of Team Saviours, under the guidance of the IRCS-Kavali branch in-charge D Ravi Prakash, have emerged as a beacon of hope for the community, particularly in the realm of blood donation services.
Their unwavering dedication and efforts have proven instrumental in replenishing the Red Cross Blood Fund, serving as a lifeline during times of crisis. Amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19, the youth volunteers have faced obstacles in blood collection efforts. However, their resilience and commitment have ensured that blood stocks remain plentiful, enabling the Red Cross to meet the needs of patients effectively.
Under the leadership of N Praneet, the organiser of the Team Saviours, numerous blood donation camps have been conducted. Praneet has played a pivotal role in orchestrating these initiatives, with Kavali witnessing the donation of blood units.
“It gives satisfaction to serve the needy. Team Saviours always aimed to be in the forefront in offering services. We have organised various programmes including blood donation, distribution of food, essentials, and financial support for the needy in the town and its suburbs. My team members and volunteers have been supporting service activities,” said N Praneeth.
The team’s swift response in raising funds, such as the Rs 1.7 lakh collected in just one day for their teacher’s medical expenses, showcases their dedication to supporting those in need.
Additionally, their commitment to education is evident in their assistance to students like the one in Chebrolu, Guntur district, who received Rs 15,000 to continue her studies. Team Saviours is spreading awareness about their initiatives and encouraging anyone requiring assistance to reach out to them.
Their proactive approach in providing essential aid to those affected by various adversities is truly commendable and serves as an inspiration for others to lend a helping hand in their communities.