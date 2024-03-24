Slums to spotlight

MADHYA PRADESH: For too long, the Panchsheel Nagar area of Bhopal is weighed down by the tales of bootlegging, drug abuse, and the presence of unruly elements. However, amid the desolation of this urban landscape, emerges a beacon of hope —a young 18-year-old girl named Ekta Pradeep Dey, who is single-handedly rewriting the narrative of her community through her extraordinary feats in the realm of athletics. Hailing from an economically disadvantaged Bengali family, Ekta’s journey is a testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

Despite the daunting obstacles that have littered her path, she has emerged as one of India’s most promising talents in long-distance and steeplechase running. Her recent triumphs at the National Junior Federation Cup in Lucknow not only earned her two coveted gold medals but also saw her shattering the national record in the U-20 girls 3000m steeplechase event by an astounding 19 seconds. The significance of Ekta’s achievements reverberates far beyond the confines of the athletic arena. Her coach, Shiv Kumar Prasad, a seasoned campaigner in the world of athletics, played a pivotal role in honing her talent.

Reflecting on Ekta’s remarkable double victory in Lucknow, he recalls the sheer determination and grit she exhibited: “Unsure about whether she would be able to even compete in two big events within a single day, motivated by her coach Shiv Kumar Prasad, the talented Ekta first won the 5000 meters event in the morning and repeated the golden feat in the evening with a new national record.”