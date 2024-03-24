Slums to spotlight

MADHYA PRADESH: For too long, the Panchsheel Nagar area of Bhopal is weighed down by the tales of bootlegging, drug abuse, and the presence of unruly elements. However, amid the desolation of this urban landscape, emerges a beacon of hope —a young 18-year-old girl named Ekta Pradeep Dey, who is single-handedly rewriting the narrative of her community through her extraordinary feats in the realm of athletics. Hailing from an economically disadvantaged Bengali family, Ekta’s journey is a testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.
Despite the daunting obstacles that have littered her path, she has emerged as one of India’s most promising talents in long-distance and steeplechase running. Her recent triumphs at the National Junior Federation Cup in Lucknow not only earned her two coveted gold medals but also saw her shattering the national record in the U-20 girls 3000m steeplechase event by an astounding 19 seconds. The significance of Ekta’s achievements reverberates far beyond the confines of the athletic arena. Her coach, Shiv Kumar Prasad, a seasoned campaigner in the world of athletics, played a pivotal role in honing her talent.
Reflecting on Ekta’s remarkable double victory in Lucknow, he recalls the sheer determination and grit she exhibited: “Unsure about whether she would be able to even compete in two big events within a single day, motivated by her coach Shiv Kumar Prasad, the talented Ekta first won the 5000 meters event in the morning and repeated the golden feat in the evening with a new national record.”
Ekta’s success story transcends borders, as she has now earned the privilege of representing India on the global stage at prestigious international competitions such as the U-20 Asian Athletics Championship in Dubai and the U-20 World Athletics Championship in Lima. Her journey from the narrow alleyways of Panchsheel Nagar to the grandeur of international athletics serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of perseverance and self-belief. Raised in a humble two-room shanty, she has borne witness to the hardships endured by her family, particularly during times of financial distress. However, far from being deterred by these adversities, Ekta has channelled her struggles into a source of strength, propelling her towards ever greater heights of achievement. Her mother, Mamta Dey, speaks with a mixture of pride and emotion as she recounts the sacrifices made by the family to support Ekta’s dreams. “Ekta has seen the worst of times in our family... Our poor economic status and pains have actually made her stronger,” she says, her voice trembling with emotion.
Ekta’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of unwavering support and self-belief. From running in tattered shoes at the MP State Athletics Academy trials to clinching gold medals while wearing second-hand footwear, she has surmounted every obstacle with resilience. Her story serves as a testament to the boundless potential that lies within each individual, regardless of their socio-economic background or circumstances.
As Ekta continues to train diligently for international competitions, her aspirations remain firmly anchored in her desire to bring glory to her country. Supported by her devoted coach, community members, and her loving family, she epitomizes the spirit of resilience and determination that defines true champions. Her father’s decision to mortgage his cherished possessions to fund her advanced spikes speaks volumes about the unwavering faith and sacrifice that have propelled Ekta towards greatness.
As she sets her sights on the Asian Games and the Olympics, her resolve remains unshakeable, fuelled by her dreams and emboldened by the unwavering belief that she carries within her. In the vibrant tapestry of India’s sporting landscape, Ekta shines brightly as a symbol of hope and the enduring power of the human spirit. As she continues to chase her dreams, she serves as an inspiration to countless others, proving that with grit and perseverance, anything is possible.
Financial distress
