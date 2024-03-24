Victory shots against all odds for Yamalapalli Sahaja

KHAMMAM: 23-year-old tennis prodigy from Khammam — Yamalapalli Sahaja — is making waves as a role model for young girls across India. Hailing from a middle-class family and plagued by financial constraints, Sahaja’s journey to achieving a No. 2 ranking in India, and a world ranking of 324 has been marked by determination and passion.

Discovering her love for tennis at a young age, Sahaja turned her hobby into a professional pursuit by the age of 10 when she was studying at Vignan School. Despite financial constraints, her talent shone through, earning her a spot in the Indian national team. Currently, she is being trained at the Peter Burwash International (PBI) Tennis Academy in Bengaluru.

She secured a top 20 national ranking in tennis by the time she completed her intermediate studies at Siddhartha Junior College and in 2017, she earned a athletic scholarship to study food technology at the Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, USA, where she continued to excel both academically and on the tennis court.