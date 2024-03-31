For this Mysuru artist, World is one big canvas

MYSURU: Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life, there exists a story of resilience, passion and artistic brilliance. Meet S Puneeth Kumar, a 30-year-old self-taught artist, whose journey from painting on food paper rolls to setting world records has captured the imagination of many.
Hailing from the quaint village of Nadanahalli in Mysuru, Kumar’s early life was marked by adversities. Losing his father at a tender age, he was thrust into a world of financial constraints and familial responsibilities. Undeterred by the challenges, Kumar embarked on a journey fuelled by his passion for art.
Despite lacking the means to afford conventional drawing sheets or canvas, Kumar’s ingenuity knew no bounds. Utilising food roll papers from his part-time job with food caterers, he honed his craft, spending countless hours experimenting with painting. It was during his BA degree days that his talent truly flourished, as he actively participated in cultural programmes and art camps, immersing himself in the world of creativity. Kumar’s dedication and perseverance bore fruit when he shattered records with his breathtaking upside-down paintings. Setting a new world record by creating six of the fastest upside-down paintings, each measuring an impressive 6X6 feet, in just 19 minutes, Kumar’s feat has rightfully earned him recognition from World Records India.
Prior to this achievement, he had already left an indelible mark on the art world by painting a 5x5 ft portrait of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in just 60 seconds, setting yet another world record!
Beyond his record-breaking exploits, Kumar’s passion for art extends to the streets of Mysuru. Collaborating with the Mysuru City Corporation, he has transformed mundane walls in the city into vibrant canvases, adorning them with distinctive Warli art. From compound walls to bus shelters, Kumar’s creative vision has breathed a new life into the Royal City’s landscape.
Every year during the famous Dasara festival, Kumar and his team of artists take up the task of beautifying the Heritage City with Warli paintings. The Mysuru City Corporation has entrusted him and passionate artists to beautify compound walls and bus shelters across the city, enlivening the streets and offering an artistic feel to tourists ahead of Dasara.
“We want to contribute something to the city which has given us a place to live. Having great passion and expertise in painting, a few of my friends and I take up Warli painting and give a facelift to old walls and bus shelters, transforming such places across KRS Road and Metagalli area in Mysuru city,” Kumar said.
Santhosh, a wrestler by profession and a painter by hobby, shared his enriching experience working with Kumar. “I have accompanied Puneeth and helped him in undercoating paint, and the experience is enriching,” he said.
Kumar’s artistic endeavours have not only set records but also brought communities together, showcasing the transformative power of art in revitalising urban spaces and inspiring the next generation of artists. His journey stands as a testament to the spirit of pursuing one’s passion against all odds, leaving a colourful legacy that continues to brighten the cultural fabric of Mysuru and beyond.