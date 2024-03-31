For this Mysuru artist, World is one big canvas

MYSURU: Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life, there exists a story of resilience, passion and artistic brilliance. Meet S Puneeth Kumar, a 30-year-old self-taught artist, whose journey from painting on food paper rolls to setting world records has captured the imagination of many.

Hailing from the quaint village of Nadanahalli in Mysuru, Kumar’s early life was marked by adversities. Losing his father at a tender age, he was thrust into a world of financial constraints and familial responsibilities. Undeterred by the challenges, Kumar embarked on a journey fuelled by his passion for art.

Despite lacking the means to afford conventional drawing sheets or canvas, Kumar’s ingenuity knew no bounds. Utilising food roll papers from his part-time job with food caterers, he honed his craft, spending countless hours experimenting with painting. It was during his BA degree days that his talent truly flourished, as he actively participated in cultural programmes and art camps, immersing himself in the world of creativity. Kumar’s dedication and perseverance bore fruit when he shattered records with his breathtaking upside-down paintings. Setting a new world record by creating six of the fastest upside-down paintings, each measuring an impressive 6X6 feet, in just 19 minutes, Kumar’s feat has rightfully earned him recognition from World Records India.