Gifting cancer survivors smiles, one wig at a time

BHUBANESWAR: You might have come across quite a few recent viral videos, reels and stories on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, etc., where barbers, friends or relatives are tonsuring their own heads in solidarity with women fighting cancer. Such gestures while being heartwarming and leaving the viewer with a surge of emotions are at the same time a reflection of the much-needed compassion and support for cancer patients battling the disease.

However, away from the spotlight of social media, Harapriya Nayak has been silently doing so since the last three years and using her tonsured hair to crown the cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy by turning them into wigs. Not stopping at that, she has mobilised a not so small army of around 150 women, men and youth to do so.

Along with other side-effects, chemotherapy also induces severe hair loss in cancer patients. For women, particularly, the pain and suffering notwithstanding, losing their precious hair is most excruciating. It affects mental health, leads to depression and erodes the resilience to fight back against the disease.

Harapriya, a social worker, realised this a few years back when she saw some underprivileged women fight cancer and lose hair in the process. Moved by their plight, she wanted to help in whatever way she could. Under her Social Organisation for Professional Volunteer Action (SOPVA) trust, she decided to donate her hair to make wigs and motivate others to do so for poor cancer patients who cannot afford expensive wigs made of natural hair.