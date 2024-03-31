Need food or blood? ‘My Dharmapuri’ got your back

DHARMAPURI: Offering first aid in the golden hour might not be enough to save lives if one fails to arrange the right blood group on time. Witnessing the hardship of people in finding blood donors within a limited time frame, a Dharmapuri native in his mid-20s decided to create an online portal to easily connect people with potential donors.

When Sathish Kumar Raja (36) founded the web page ‘My Dharmapuri’ in 2013, with the purpose of helping people in medical emergencies, there were merely five members, that too for blood donation purposes only. Now, a decade later, the group has expanded to 50 like-minded individuals, engaging in a variety of philanthropic activities including blood-donation, burial of dead bodies, feeding the poor, and more.

“In the initial days, when we received texts or calls through our social media pages seeking emergency blood, we used to tie up with other donor organisations in order to help people get the aid they needed. From there, we have come a long way now. So far, we have donated over 8,000 units of blood, buried around 84 dead bodies, and fed over 300 people every day (for more than 1,000 days continuously),” says a proud Sathish Kumar, who himself has donated blood 83 times.