This friendship is fur-real

CHENNAI: Every morning at precisely 7:30 am, a pack of stray dogs gathers outside Narmadha Thiagarajan’s modest home in Virugambakkam. With her neighbour, 86-year-old Sundarajan by her side, Narmadha steps out of her home, bearing a tray of food for around 70 dogs. Immediately, a familiar sight ensues. Her canine companions circle her, tails wagging, a few sniffing her legs, and playful jumps.

The 43-year-old social science teacher is a godmother to the dogs of Virugambakkam. She feeds countless animals and gets most of them sterilised and vaccinated. “I am just a part-time member in a community dedicated to serving dogs. We have a Facebook group where we just share information on which dog needs help in a particular area,” she says.

Meanwhile, Sundarajan ensures that the dogs don’t fight and everyone gets their share during their morning feeding session. “I used to raise almost 20-25 dogs, but I wasn’t aware of sterilisation until Narmadha educated me on that. Soon, I handed them over to her for treatment.” From then on, Narmadha would tend to most furry denizens of the street.

When questioned about Narmadha’s inspiration behind the cause, she says, “I grew up in a farmhouse at Thammampatti village in Salem. We had many pet animals which never posed a threat to anybody. I witnessed firsthand the challenges they faced. Road accidents often left them injured and abandoned.”

Later in 2000, when she came to Chennai to pursue higher studies, she continued her efforts to rescue animals and joined the Blue Cross.