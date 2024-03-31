Three women cooks turn caregivers for destitute patients at MKCG MCH in Odisha

“All the elderly patients in the ward are facing some ailment or the other and many of them are in their 70s, 80s. They have been deserted by their families. While someone has no vision in his eyes, another is disabled or cannot hear properly. While there are nurses to look after them in shifts, we chose to spend our free time with these elderly people because they are just like our parents. At this age, they need extra care even with their daily chores,” said Muni.

The three women visit the ward twice a day, once in the morning and again in evening, and spend time with the patients for at least an hour or two. Be it helping the patients brush their teeth, bathing them, changing their clothes or feeding them, they do it all. “We three stay close to the hospital. Every day, we decide among ourselves on who will visit the ward at what time. We visit the ward in the morning before we set out on our jobs and in the evening after completing our household chores. And on some days when any of us cannot make it to the ward, we inform the nurses concerned,” said Sukamati.

With their constant care, the women have been able to keep the patients in good health and good spirits. “These elderly people have become child-like now. Their deteriorating mental health and depression can only make things worse for them unless they get additional care and attention. We try to ensure that none of them feels lonely and uncared for,” said Surekha.