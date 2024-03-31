Warriors who build natural barriers

KARAIKAL: Amid the formidable memories of loss and devastation that the 2004 tsunami wreaked, floats the tide of hope that individuals and organisations have been riding to aid the affected areas for the last two decades. Restoration efforts continue in Karaikal, one of the worst-affected regions, with the Nature Environment Wildlife Society (NEWS) as one of the small cogs in the wheel.

Karaikal is a coastal district, where people in rural areas primarily depend on agriculture and fishing. Apart from washing away livelihoods of the locals, the tsunami also laid bare the district’s shoddy defences against natural calamities. As per the Puducherry government, at least 492 people died, over 17,000 were displaced, and thousands rendered homeless. Around 2,000 acres of crops were also affected.

The UT government, like its Tamil Nadu counterpart, realised the need for a protective shield for the coastal villages. Planting mangrove forests along coastal villages is one of the solutions. This is where NEWS comes in. Founded in 1991, NEWS is based in Kolkata, and engaged in conservation of endangered species and protecting the coast. The non-profit organisation set up its branch in Karaikal in 2022, and has been running the show with a team of three.

Neenu Purushothaman, Project Manager at NEWS (Karaikal), tells TNIE, “Mangroves provide habitat and nursery grounds for marine life. They also serve as natural buffers against coastal erosion and storm surges, protecting coastal communities and infrastructure. However, they face numerous threats like deforestation, pollution, and climate change-induced habitat loss.” With encouragement from the Puducherry Forest and Wildlife Department and support from ONGC’s Cauvery Asset, NEWS is now planting mangrove trees and building a community that safeguard these natural barriers.