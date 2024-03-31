Weaving dreams

PUNJAB: In the heart of Bathinda district, amid the tranquil landscape of Sekhu village, resides a beacon of resilience and empowerment – Sarabjeet Kaur. At 44, Kaur’s life embodies the indomitable spirit of overcoming physical limitations and societal barriers to champion the cause of women’s empowerment.

Born with a disability, Kaur’s legs were affected by polio since birth. Defying all odds since an early age, her journey, marked by perseverance and determination, took a transformative turn in 2017 when HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) refinery initiated the formation of self-help groups (SHGs) in the village. Undeterred by her physical challenges, Kaur spearheaded the formation of the Guru Ravidas Self-Help Group, comprising ten women, including herself. With a modest government grant and a shared vision of financial independence, they embarked on a journey of empowerment.

“It all started in 2017, when HMEL Refinery began forming Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the village. I formed the Guru Ravidas Self-Help Group consisting of ten women, and we began lending money to each other in times of need. This initiative began by saving Rs 100 each, and we obtained a Rs 15,000 revolving fund from the government. Subsequently, we ventured into stitching.

Prior to forming self help groups, my husband Sonpal and I, both disabled, used to stitch at our house in the village to earn our livelihood. I always harboured the desire to work and be independent, making my own decisions. After completing my studies, I have been working from home,” she says.

Drawing from her own experience of stitching alongside her husband Sonpal, Kaur recognized the potential within her community. Through sheer grit and determination, she rallied women from her village and neighbouring areas, forming a network of 29 SHGs. These groups, ranging from stitching to bakery and dairy units, have not only provided economic sustenance but also fostered a sense of solidarity among the women.

Kaur’s mode of transport, an e-bike provided by HMEL, symbolizes her unwavering commitment to her cause. Every day, she traverses the dusty lanes of her village, conducting meetings and sensitising women about the benefits of joining SHGs.

Her efforts have borne fruit, with each SHG comprising 10 to 12 women, contributing significantly to the income of their households.