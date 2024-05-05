Andhra Pradesh: Bapatla constable set to shine on international athletics arena

GUNTUR: Meet CH Nagaraju, a 40-year-old head constable currently serving in Bapatla district. Beyond his duties in law enforcement, Nagaraju’s passion for athletics has propelled him to remarkable heights, with over 30 medals earned in various state and national-level championships. His outstanding performance at the Fifth National Master Athletics Championship held at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad from February 8 to 11, 2024, earned him a gold medal in pole vault and a silver medal in shot put in the 40-plus category.

Impressed by his prowess, selectors handpicked Nagaraju to represent India in the upcoming International Master Athletic Championship set to take place at Sydney in Australia this August. This prestigious event, held under the auspices of World Masters Athletics, draws competitors from across the globe.

Hailing from Inkollu, Nagaraju’s journey in athletics began early in life, though financial constraints initially hindered his pursuit of pole vaulting. Undeterred, the community rallied behind him, pooling resources to support his passion. At 19, Nagaraju joined the police department, where he served in special forces until 2009 before transitioning to various police stations, presently stationed at Chirala Special Branch.