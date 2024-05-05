Anitha Rao: Busting taboos one period at a time

BENGALURU: If Covid has taught us anything, it is hygiene and the relentless effort one must take to prevent viruses and infections.

However, women are always the ones losing out in this bargain. With a mission to create awareness around menstruation, address the taboos and encourage basic hygiene practices, Anitha Rao, a 40-yr-old social entrepreneur and activist, embarked on a journey about a decade ago.

Anitha took the first step after she visited government schools and slums near her residence. “I didn’t just want to do social service without understanding what Indians lack and our grassroots issues. On my visit, I saw that women lacked basic hygiene and had no information on menstruation and many deemed it to be unlucky,” Anitha told TNSE.

She added that in India, about 355 million women and girls menstruate every month, however only 36 per cent of them know “why it happens, where it happens, and why it’s crucial to have a healthy body”.

She further explained that only 16 per cent of urban women practice menstrual hygiene. “Neither my mother nor my grandmother told me about menstrual hygiene. When I belong to an educated family and nobody told me, how would those living in rural areas and slums know,” she questioned.

In 2019, she officially registered the Sakriya Charitable Trust, which conducts menstrual hygiene sessions for underprivileged women. A single-woman army of her Trust, she takes sessions on menstruation across various sections of society through unique initiatives.