How Harsha never gave up the dream to become GM

“I started playing chess when I was 7 years old. Ramaraju sir has been my coach since the beginning of my chess career. I got introduced to chess by him, and I was just so interested in it,” Bharathakoti said.

For Ramaraju, his disciple achieved good standards in the first couple of years. “He came third in the U-12 nationals, after which he qualified for the Slovenian World Youth Games (U-12). In that tournament, he was unbeatable up to the seventh round but lost in the eighth,” the coach, who has run RACE Academy in Madhapur for over two decades now, told TNIE.

Bharatkoti then went on to win nationals in the U-15 and U-19 categories and achieved second place in the Asian continental tourney. He has also lifted the Hoogeveen Open in the Netherlands and stood second in Spain’s Sants Open. With a FIDE rating of 2569, he currently stands in the 294th spot globally and 24th in India.

“I’m fortunate to have parents who supported me throughout the journey to GM and my uncle Ramaraju; without them, it wouldn’t have been possible. We were financially very unstable, but because of my parents and coach, I was able to become GM,” a nostalgic Bharathakoti reminisces.

Both his parents play chess, even though his father, B Uday Chander, used to accompany him to tournaments until he achieved the coveted GM title.

“Only his uncle Ramaraju plays. He would also decide tournaments for him to participate in. So, without Ramaraju, there would not have been any Harsha. All credits go to him only. He is like a godfather to him,” asserted Bharathakoti’s old man while speaking to TNIE.