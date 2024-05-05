Ice apple sales surge amid heatwave in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Amidst scorching heat waves, people flock to purchase ice apples, locally known as ‘Thati Munjalu’, to seek relief from the sweltering temperatures. Vendors who bring them from villages are witnessing brisk business in Karimnagar city. Possessing great medical properties, these fruits are making rampant sales. Ice apples, priced at Rs 100 for a dozen pieces, are quickly shelled and sold. As it’s the peak season for the sale of this fruit, vendors are making Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per day, said T Venkanna, an ice apple vendor.

Ice apples, derived from the fruit of the sugar palm tree, serve as natural coolants and are an essential summer treat in India. Situated along the Collector Road, vendors set up their shops under the shade of trees. At the Telangana Martyrs Memorial Circle, women vendors attract the attention of the passersby by displaying the se fruits in their baskets. Meanwhile, taking the benefit of the ongoing election season, vendors gather and hold meetings to discuss the elections. Besides, ice apples are also playing a part in providing essential hydration for party activists who eat them while carrying out campaign activities.

Ayurvedic doctors also sing praises of the medicinal virtues of ice apples, emphasising their rich mineral content. Dr K Amarnath, an Ayurvedic physician, told TNIE, “Ice apples act as a natural remedy for various stomach ailments and digestive issues. They are known for their ability to cure acidity and stomach ulcers. The fruit’s potassium and zinc content renders them beneficial for patients with hypertension,” he said, adding that it helps an individual in bolstering their overall immunity as well.