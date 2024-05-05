Nimmita: Love’s legal triumph

JHARKHAND: In the heart of Jharkhand, where traditions run deep and societal norms dictate the course of lives, there exists a beacon of hope and transformation for countless couples facing the shadows of discrimination and social exclusion. Among them stands Raveena Ekka, once an outsider in her own village, barred from the joys of social gatherings and religious ceremonies. Her story, emblematic of many others’, finds its turning point through the tireless efforts of the civil society organisation Nimmita.
In the tribal fabric of Jharkhand, where customs dictate the course of relationships, Nimitta’s efforts serve as a catalyst for change. By legitimising live-in relationships through marriage, the organisation empowers women and dismantles age-old barriers to social and economic progress.
For Ekka and her partner Bajrang Kumar Ram, the journey towards marital bliss was paved with obstacles, primarily rooted in economic hardships and societal prejudices. But in 2019, their union was sanctified, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with dignity and acceptance. Nimitta with its unwavering commitment to social justice, has been instrumental in orchestrating the marriages of over 3,000 such live-in couples, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity, poverty and prosperity.
Karuna Guria and Anil Guria’s narrative echoes Ekka’s tale of resilience. “Since the entire village was against our marriage, we didn’t consider getting married and instead started living together some 15 years ago. Though we never had any problems staying together, our relationship wasn’t socially recognised, which sometimes put us in awkward situations,” said Karuna Guria. Despite fifteen years of companionship, their love remained unrecognised by society, confined to the shadows of societal disapproval. Nimitta’s intervention brought not only legal recognition but also a newfound sense of belonging and legitimacy to their relationship.
“We were living together for over 6 years when I got to know about Nimitta, which organises mass marriages. We also got registered with the organisation and finally got married in 2019,” said Raveena Ekka.
Now, they are living a happy life without any discrimination from society, she added. Raveena informed that earlier she was not allowed to take part in any social or religious gathering and was called a ‘Dhunki’ by the village women. Not only outside, but she was also not allowed to enter the kitchen as she was considered unholy, she said.
The mass marriages orchestrated by Nimitta transcend mere ceremonies; they symbolize the triumph of love over prejudice, of unity over division. Fathers and sons stand side by side, reaffirming their commitment to their partners under the same roof, erasing boundaries imposed by tradition and superstition.
Sahodari Munda’s story is a testament to the transformative power of legal recognition. After three decades of companionship, she finally attained the status of a wife, securing her son’s inheritance rights and reclaiming her identity from the shackles of societal labels.
Nikita Sinha, the visionary behind Nimitta and her tireless advocacy and grassroots efforts have reshaped the narrative surrounding live-in relationships, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable society. Recalling her initial days when Sinha started working in Khunti district of Jharkhand back in 2016 in the field of water and sanitation, she found that there were several women who were living-in with their male partners without getting married and having any rights of a wife at all.
“Even though, ‘dhuku’ marriages are recognised in tribal society, it is not accepted socially and sometimes creates complexity for their children. Moreover, women living-in with male partners suffer the worst from a social perspective and are addressed as ‘Dhukni’, woman who enters a household without performing any social ritual with a man,” Nikita says.
As Nimitta continues its crusade against social injustice, its impact reverberates beyond the borders of Jharkhand, inspiring similar initiatives across the nation. Through mass marriages and advocacy campaigns, the organisation champions the rights of marginalised couples, offering them a pathway to dignity, respect, and legal recognition. Sinha says, once these couples get married, they can claim their rights or benefit from government schemes meant for married couples.