Nimmita: Love’s legal triumph

Karuna Guria and Anil Guria’s narrative echoes Ekka’s tale of resilience. “Since the entire village was against our marriage, we didn’t consider getting married and instead started living together some 15 years ago. Though we never had any problems staying together, our relationship wasn’t socially recognised, which sometimes put us in awkward situations,” said Karuna Guria. Despite fifteen years of companionship, their love remained unrecognised by society, confined to the shadows of societal disapproval. Nimitta’s intervention brought not only legal recognition but also a newfound sense of belonging and legitimacy to their relationship.

“We were living together for over 6 years when I got to know about Nimitta, which organises mass marriages. We also got registered with the organisation and finally got married in 2019,” said Raveena Ekka.

Now, they are living a happy life without any discrimination from society, she added. Raveena informed that earlier she was not allowed to take part in any social or religious gathering and was called a ‘Dhunki’ by the village women. Not only outside, but she was also not allowed to enter the kitchen as she was considered unholy, she said.

The mass marriages orchestrated by Nimitta transcend mere ceremonies; they symbolize the triumph of love over prejudice, of unity over division. Fathers and sons stand side by side, reaffirming their commitment to their partners under the same roof, erasing boundaries imposed by tradition and superstition.

Sahodari Munda’s story is a testament to the transformative power of legal recognition. After three decades of companionship, she finally attained the status of a wife, securing her son’s inheritance rights and reclaiming her identity from the shackles of societal labels.