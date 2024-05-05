Rakhi Gangwar: Crusader for menstrual health

UTTAR PRADESH: She has possessed a knack for venturing off the beaten path since childhood. Even amidst her tumultuous life journey, Rakhi Gangwar, aged 35, refused to confine herself to the classroom upon donning the teacher’s cap. Driven by an innate desire to address social issues, she established a ‘pad bank’ aimed at assisting thousands of women, particularly those in rural areas.

Teaching in the small primary school of Bauriya village, located in the Badhpura block of Bareilly, Rakhi embraced this endeavour as a personal ‘mission.’

Her goal extended beyond merely spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene; she endeavoured to provide free sanitary pads to women and adolescent girls through her initiative of the ‘pad bank’.

Initially, Rakhi funded this initiative single-handedly, purchasing sanitary napkins from her own pocket without external financial aid. However, as her campaign gained traction, the Gorakhpur-based sanitary pad manufacturing firm ‘Niine’ stepped in to support.

Rakhi commenced her efforts on a Mother’s Day, aiming to educate her students, particularly the village girls, about the importance of menstrual hygiene. Her intention was to replace the cloth traditionally used by menstruating women and girls in the village, a practice often fraught with health detriments due to inadequate sanitation.

“Almost all the women in this remote village use cloth pads, unaware of the necessity for proper sanitation. To safeguard them from various medical conditions stemming from the use of cloth, and to promote menstrual health among women, I felt compelled to launch the campaign myself,” says Rakhi.

Her initiative began with a survey involving the mothers of her students and other village women. The responses highlighted a pervasive sense of shame surrounding menstruation, compounded by limited access to sanitary pads and reluctance to discuss the topic openly.

Before her marriage, Rakhi faced her own trials, including the responsibility of managing her family’s finances after her father’s demise. Despite these challenges, she pursued academic excellence, obtaining degrees in BBA, MBA, MA, and BTC. Subsequently, she secured a government job as a primary school teacher, providing stability for her family.