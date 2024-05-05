Ramaa Pathmanaban's pen moulds dreams & destiny

COIMBATORE: For Ramaa Pathmanaban, a self-proclaimed full-time scribe, penning down words originating from someone sitting across is like breathing life into their thoughts. The 51-year-old homemaker has been a scribe for 11 years now, and extends her services to visually-challenged students, individuals with autism, and the disabled, among others, for free.

More than just a hobby, Ramaa takes her scribe service as a serious job. The mother of two always has a packed schedule during the season of college semester exams, when she writes tests back-to-back for several students, or even several times a day. A graduate in Psychology, followed by a post graduate diploma in Guidance and Counselling, Ramaa’s aim is to live a life of purpose.

“My husband works in the financial sector abroad. We have enough monthly income to lead a happy and peaceful life,” Ramaa tells TNIE. It was during a similar afternoon, in 2013, that Ramaa had received a call from a friend seeking her help as a scribe for a visually-impaired student of the government arts college in Coimbatore. “I was going for yoga classes at the time. One of the other attendees requested me to go as a scribe for a student,” recalls Ramaa, adding that she felt a sense of peace after the first time. Since the place was at walkable distance from her place, Ramaa agreed. There was no looking back after that. Now, Ramaa has stopped keeping a count of how many occasions she has served as a scribe. As far as her memory serves her, she writes as a scribe for a minimum of 50 times every semester (six months), and has travelled as far as 25 km to write an exam that was not hers.

“One of the other days, my four-year-old younger son and I were at home. I had got a call for help, so I started arranging my stuff and things for my son. I asked him to manage himself for the next three hours, locked the door, and left for the college. That day, my son managed to stay without anyone till I returned home,” says a proud Ramaa.

Although she has been strict about not taking money for her services, she recalls being discreetly paid, through digital payments. “I have been credited Rs 500 as remuneration by the institution through my UPI ID. I have never brought the money home, and instead given it to charity, or to buy food for the poor,” Ramaa says.