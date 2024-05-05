Saga of vaccine Doctor and dad

TIRUCHY: Walking across the streets when the pandemic was at its peak, wearing masks and keeping sanitizers in hand, Dr A Mohamed Hakkim was keen on playing his part in dispelling the fears over Covid-19 vaccines among Tiruchy’s laymen. Meeting confused people, this young doctor, cleared their doubts on getting jabbed and ruled out vaccine hesitancy from their minds.

When Hippocrates said that there is love for humanity where there is love for the art of medicine, what the renowned Greek physician overlooked was a situation where medical professionals get swamped with cases, leaving them little time for themselves, let alone humanity.

Yet, going against the tide, a small group of medical practitioners finds time to serve the society even while juggling professional and family obligations. ‘Vaccine Doctor’ Hakkim and his father Dr MA Aleem, natives of Tiruchy, are one such exceptional duo which never failed to contribute its maximum for the district’s development initiatives.

Dr Aleem, a 67-year-old neurologist, holds the credit of being the first physician to emerge from his native village of Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchy. From entering the field as a medical officer in 1986, till retiring as the vice principal and dean-in-charge of KAP Viswanatham Medical College, Aleem has actively participated in various activities of the district administration, including the organisation of free medical camps, Swachh Bharat initiatives, among others. Even after retirement, he continues to keep his academic and service-oriented commitments hand in hand, abiding by his noble desire to serve the society.

“Providing medical care is a service to humanity. However, in addition to spending time with patients, doctors ought to dedicate at least some hours for social causes. In my case, I have been able to accomplish it over the years, perhaps due to my involvement in a variety of social forums from the very beginning of my career,” says Aleem, who currently serves as director-cum-neurologist at ABC Hospital in Tiruchy.

Upon entering his office at ABC Hospital, one might stare in awe at the array of accolades which Aleem managed to secure during his busy service tenure. Apart from having held positions in the Advisory Committee of Tiruchirappalli International Airport (2018-2022), Tiruchy district welfare fund committee and others, Aleem continues to serve as a visiting professor in many medical colleges. So far, he has published 104 medical articles in national and international journals, and authored 13 medical books.

Following his father’s footsteps, Hakkim decided to opt for medical profession, and currently works as the medical officer of Tiruchy corporation. Recognised by many as the ‘Vaccine Doctor’ for his efforts to tackle vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic, this 30-year-old played a crucial role in achieving 100% vaccination coverage in Tiruchy city.