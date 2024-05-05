Wings to dreams: Atul Dhakane's vision

MAHARASHTRA: Atul Dhakane emerges from the arid expanses of Marathwada, a testament to the resilience bred amidst adversity. In 2023, he etched his name in the annals of achievement by cracking the UPSC exam to occupy the esteemed post of Subdivisional Magistrate in Delhi. Yet, his aspirations extended far beyond personal accolades; they were rooted in a profound commitment to uplift the Dalit, marginalised and disenfranchised.

From the parched soil of his upbringing sprouted a fervent desire to effect tangible change. With unwavering determination, Dhakane founded the ‘Lift for Upliftment’ program, a beacon of hope for tribal students languishing on the fringes of society. Alongside a cadre of kindred spirits, he embarked on a mission to provide free NEET exam coaching, offering a lifeline to those yearning for educational opportunities.

Recalling his arduous journey, Dhakane reminisces, “I encountered myriad obstacles on my path, from gruelling medical exams to the formidable UPSC challenge. Yet, it was the hardships endured by my parents that fuelled our collective resolve to extend a helping hand to the marginalized.” It was this shared vision that galvanized their efforts, propelling them towards a brighter, more inclusive future.

The ‘Lift for Upliftment’ initiative operates through two centres, strategically situated in Pune and Osmanabad. With a capacity to accommodate 30 students each, these centres serve as bastions of learning, where academic knowledge converges with moral and ethical teachings. The overarching goal? To nurture a generation of professionals imbued with a sense of social responsibility, committed to fostering inclusive growth and societal well-being.