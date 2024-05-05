Wings to dreams: Atul Dhakane's vision

MAHARASHTRA: Atul Dhakane emerges from the arid expanses of Marathwada, a testament to the resilience bred amidst adversity. In 2023, he etched his name in the annals of achievement by cracking the UPSC exam to occupy the esteemed post of Subdivisional Magistrate in Delhi. Yet, his aspirations extended far beyond personal accolades; they were rooted in a profound commitment to uplift the Dalit, marginalised and disenfranchised.
From the parched soil of his upbringing sprouted a fervent desire to effect tangible change. With unwavering determination, Dhakane founded the ‘Lift for Upliftment’ program, a beacon of hope for tribal students languishing on the fringes of society. Alongside a cadre of kindred spirits, he embarked on a mission to provide free NEET exam coaching, offering a lifeline to those yearning for educational opportunities.
Recalling his arduous journey, Dhakane reminisces, “I encountered myriad obstacles on my path, from gruelling medical exams to the formidable UPSC challenge. Yet, it was the hardships endured by my parents that fuelled our collective resolve to extend a helping hand to the marginalized.” It was this shared vision that galvanized their efforts, propelling them towards a brighter, more inclusive future.
The ‘Lift for Upliftment’ initiative operates through two centres, strategically situated in Pune and Osmanabad. With a capacity to accommodate 30 students each, these centres serve as bastions of learning, where academic knowledge converges with moral and ethical teachings. The overarching goal? To nurture a generation of professionals imbued with a sense of social responsibility, committed to fostering inclusive growth and societal well-being.
Dhakane is acutely attuned to the systemic injustices pervading the educational landscape. He laments the prevalence of private coaching centres, whose exorbitant fees perpetuate a cycle of privilege and exclusion. “The illusion of meritocracy propagated by these institutions is a disservice to our society,” he asserts. “While we may not be able to overhaul the competitive exam system overnight, we can certainly dismantle barriers to education by offering free coaching to those most in need.”
Their mission transcends mere academic instruction; it embodies a holistic approach to empowerment. In the tribal heartlands of Melghat, where deprivation and malnutrition cast a long shadow, they champion the Ulgulan movement. Named in homage to tribal leader Birsa Munda’s call to arms, Ulgulan seeks to empower marginalised tribes like Kurku and Gond, whose voices have long been stifled by oppression. By amplifying their voices and addressing their unique needs, Dhakane and his cohorts strive to effect lasting change and redress historical injustices.
The impact of their efforts reverberate far and wide. Over 250 students have triumphed in the NEET exams. Yet, Dhakane harbours loftier ambitions, envisioning a day when 100 graduates each from Gadchiroli and Chandrapur join the ranks of medical professionals.